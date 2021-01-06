AT&T : Jason Derulo to Headline AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!

The Special Performance Will Showcase the Power of 5G and the Latest In xR Technology and A Virtual Fan Experience That Peeks Behind The Curtain

What's the news?

On Sunday, January 10, the evening before the much-anticipated College Football Playoff National Championship between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State, AT&T* will host the first virtual AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!, which will feature a unique 5G-powered performance starring Jason Derulo.

The concert, which typically takes place in the host city of the national championship game, will be livestreamed for free on AT&T's YouTube channel, Jason Derulo's Facebook page, CFP All Access and the ESPN App, allowing more fans and access than ever before.

What are the details?

AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! won't be your average quarantine livestream. The performance will combine the power of 5G with the latest in extended reality (xR) technology to produce captivating, multi-dimensional visual effects and seamlessly interactive moments for fans.

'I couldn't be more excited to perform at this year's AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!,' said Jason Derulo. 'The technology of the stage made possible through AT&T is incredible and will certainly make fans' jaws drop - wherever they're tuning in from. It's going to be a fun, energetic way to kick off the year!'

For The Super Fans:

Additionally, AT&T THANKS is giving select AT&T customers the opportunity to be transported virtually on stage to be featured on the AT&T Fan Wall - an interactive concert extension built just for fans powered by 5G technology. The lucky fans featured on the Fan Wall will have the chance to virtually interact with Jason in near real-time, both as he prepares for the show and for special moments during the show! Customers should follow the entry instructions on the @attthanks Instagram page to enter before Thursday, January 7th at Noon ET.

How Do I Watch AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! Feat. Jason Derulo?

Tune in to AT&T's YouTube channel, Jason Derulo's Facebook page, CFP All Access or the ESPN App on Sunday, January 10 at 8 p.m. ET. For additional content and more information on #ATTPlayoffPlaylist Live! follow @jasonderulo, @ATT and @CFBPlayoff across their social media channels or visit www.collegefootballplayoff.com/allaccess.

AT&T is a proud sponsor of the College Football Playoff.