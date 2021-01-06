Log in
AT&T Inc.

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/06 01:38:23 pm
29.915 USD   +2.24%
01:14pAT&T : Jason Derulo to Headline AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!
PU
10:16aAT&T : Rescues a Local TV Station
PU
04:21aNOW STREAMING : 'WHITE LIE' - A Gripping Cautionary Tale (VOD Release)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AT&T : Jason Derulo to Headline AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!

01/06/2021 | 01:14pm EST
JASON DERULO TO HEADLINE AT&T PLAYOFF PLAYLIST LIVE! ON SUNDAY, JANUARY 10 AHEAD OF THE 2021 COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ON ESPN

The Special Performance Will Showcase the Power of 5G and the Latest In xR Technology and A Virtual Fan Experience That Peeks Behind The Curtain

What's the news?

On Sunday, January 10, the evening before the much-anticipated College Football Playoff National Championship between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State, AT&T* will host the first virtual AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!, which will feature a unique 5G-powered performance starring Jason Derulo.

The concert, which typically takes place in the host city of the national championship game, will be livestreamed for free on AT&T's YouTube channel, Jason Derulo's Facebook page, CFP All Access and the ESPN App, allowing more fans and access than ever before.

What are the details?

AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! won't be your average quarantine livestream. The performance will combine the power of 5G with the latest in extended reality (xR) technology to produce captivating, multi-dimensional visual effects and seamlessly interactive moments for fans.

'I couldn't be more excited to perform at this year's AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!,' said Jason Derulo. 'The technology of the stage made possible through AT&T is incredible and will certainly make fans' jaws drop - wherever they're tuning in from. It's going to be a fun, energetic way to kick off the year!'

For The Super Fans:

Additionally, AT&T THANKS is giving select AT&T customers the opportunity to be transported virtually on stage to be featured on the AT&T Fan Wall - an interactive concert extension built just for fans powered by 5G technology. The lucky fans featured on the Fan Wall will have the chance to virtually interact with Jason in near real-time, both as he prepares for the show and for special moments during the show! Customers should follow the entry instructions on the @attthanks Instagram page to enter before Thursday, January 7th at Noon ET.

How Do I Watch AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! Feat. Jason Derulo?

Tune in to AT&T's YouTube channel, Jason Derulo's Facebook page, CFP All Access or the ESPN App on Sunday, January 10 at 8 p.m. ET. For additional content and more information on #ATTPlayoffPlaylist Live! follow @jasonderulo, @ATT and @CFBPlayoff across their social media channels or visit www.collegefootballplayoff.com/allaccess.

AT&T is a proud sponsor of the College Football Playoff.

About Jason Derulo

The wildly talented singer, songwriter, dancer, and entertainer first drew acclaim through songwriting collaborations with such like-minded icons as Lil Wayne, Pitbull, Diddy, and Sean Kingston. Derulo kicked off his remarkable solo career with 2009's chart-topping, 5x platinum certified 'Whatcha Say' and never looked back, rolling out five acclaimed albums and an epic string of hugely successful hit single including 'In My Head,' 'Ridin' Solo,' 'Talk Dirty (Feat. 2 Chainz),' and 'Want You To Want Me,' all of which received 4x platinum certification from the RIAA. Additional platinum and multi-platinum hits include the 3x platinum 'Wiggle (Feat. Snoop Dogg),' the 2x platinum 'Swalla (Feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign)' and 'Trumpets,' and the platinum certified 'Don't Wanna Go Home,' 'It Girl,' 'The Other Side,' and 'Marry Me.' As if all that weren't enough, Derulo has been an in-demand featured artist, creating international hits with such diverse stars as Pitbull, Florida Georgia Line, Little Mix, Flo Rida, Gucci Mane, and Sofía Reyes.

Among his countless career accomplishments, Derulo is among social media's biggest stars of any genre, currently boasting over 115 million fans and followers across all platforms. In addition to his prolific musical output, Derulo has made countless TV appearances, including live performances and guest roles on such popular competition series as Dancing With The Stars and So You Think You Can Dance. What's more, Derulo has also embarked on what is proving a very successful acting career, with highlights including TV's Empire and Lethal Weapon. Derulo will next be seen starring as soul legend Ron Isley in the upcoming biographical film, Spinning Gold. Further, 2020 saw the multi-hyphenate artist release a consistent stream of successful singles, 'Take You Dancing,' 'Savage Love,' and 'Love Not War.'

About the College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff matches the No. 1 ranked team vs. No. 4, and No. 2 vs. No. 3 in semifinal games that rotate annually among six bowl games - the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Allstate Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One.One This season's Playoff Semifinals took place Friday, January 1, 2021, at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One and Allstate Sugar Bowl. The College Football Playoff National Championship will be Monday, January 11, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

View More

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 18:13:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
