AT&T : Latin America Ranked Among the World's Best Workplaces

Great Place to Work®, the global people analytics and consulting firm, and Fortune magazine have named AT&T Latin America the 14th of the World's 25 Best Workplaces™ in 2021. The award caps a strong year of recognition for the AT&T business unit, which earned places on 24 Great Place to Work Lists in 10 countries, including #3 as Best Multinational Company to Work for in Latin America. It was also ranked as a Best Place to Work for Women in 7 countries in 2021. This is the second time the company has made the World's Best Workplaces list, previously ranking 25th in 2019.

"This recognition speaks volumes about the amazing team we have in AT&T Latin America, and it reflects their commitment to build a workplace and culture that is inclusive, respectful and trusting. Particularly in the context of a global pandemic, I couldn't be prouder of how our team continually comes together to take care of each other and our customers," said Lori Lee, CEO AT&T Latin America.

"The World's Best Workplaces™ are the most sweeping and consistent examples of globally inclusive company cultures we've ever known," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®.

The 25 global leaders were selected from organizations that participated in Great Place to employee survey process, representing the voices of 19.8 million employees worldwide. The 25 World's Best Workplaces stood out for creating globally exceptional employee experiences, high-trust relationships, and workplaces that are fair and equal for all.

"This recognition proves that a workplace is only as strong and welcoming as we make it. Our team worked incredibly hard to get us to this point, and it's really gratifying to know that they feel so good about their opportunities and experiences at work, Lee added.

The World's Best Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"In a global workforce, alignment is everything, and these companies are fortifying their culture around the world - a nearly impossible feat" adds Michael. "Even when tested by the pandemic, these companies recognize sub-communities in each region and their leaders carry an equitable employee experience across cultures. A huge congratulations to the World's Best in 2021."

In addition to being named a World's Best Workplace, and to having each of its countries rank as a Great Place to Work in 2021, AT&T Latin America and its subsidiary companies have earned a range of other special recognitions for the company's strong workplace culture from Great Place to Work® in the past 24 months, including:

2021:

AT&T Latin America, ranked #3 Best Great Place to Work in LATAM AT&T Mexico, ranked #6 Best Place to Work in Challenging Times AT&T Mexico, ranked #6 Best Place to Work for Women AT&T Mexico appeared in the list Care and Social Contributions according to employees (list published in alphabetical order without ranking). DIRECTV Argentina #5 Best Place to Work for Women DIRECTV Chile #1 Best Place to Work for Women DIRECTV Colombia #5 Best Place to Work for Women DIRECTV Colombia Telecenter #1 Best Place to Work for Women DIRECTV Ecuador #8 Best Place to Work for Women DIRECTV Peru #8 Best Place to Work from Home DIRECTV Peru #14 Best Places to Work - D&I DIRECTV Uruguay #2 Best Place to Work for Women DIRECTV Argentina #8 Places Take Care Company

2020: