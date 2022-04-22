AT&T : NETGEAR Nighthawk Hotspots Land on AT&T 5G

The NETGEAR Nighthawk M6 & M6 Pro mobile hotspots will be available online Apr. 22

What's The News? Beginning Apr. 22, AT&T* customers will be able to access America's Most Reliable 5G Network1 when the NETGEAR Nighthawk M6 and Nighthawk M6 Pro mobile hotspots arriveonline. The Nighthawk M6 will be available online for $309.99 along with the Nighthawk M6 Pro for $459.99.

AT&T Enterprise Business customers can purchase the Nighthawk M6 for $224.99 and the M6 Pro for $349.99 on a two-year agreement.



Why Is This Important? As the world continues to operate in a hybrid and mobile environment the need for efficient and secure Internet access has become an essential part of daily life. In addition to both hotspots havingaccess to our fast, reliable, secure AT&T 5G 2, the Nighthawk M6 Pro is also 5G+ capable. We recently introduced a new flavor of 5G+ (Mid-Band) enhanced spectrum that will provide both a great mix of ultra-fast speeds and geographic coverage, so you can stream your favorite TV show, download the latest movie and more where 5G+ (Mid-Band) coverage is available in limited parts of 8 metro areas in the U.S.



What's Different About These Devices? Unlike traditional Wi-Fi routers that only work with cable, DSL, or fiber services, these mobile hotspots allow users to use a 5G connection as their primary Internet and deliver multi-gigabit speeds to their home or on the go. The Nighthawk M6 Pro is also the world's first WiFi 6E mobile hotspot.



Nighthawk M6 Pro. This best-in-class hotspot delivers advanced features such as AT&T 5G and 5G+ connectivity, a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port, switchable WiFi 6 and 6E capability and a 2.8-inch color touch display. The first mobile hotspot with WiFi 6E, the M6 Pro makes the 6GHz band available for the newest, fastest connected devices. A long-lasting removable battery, and support for up to 32 devices and it supports 8k streaming.

Nighthawk M6. With AT&T 5G, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, this hotspot provides fast media streaming. With a 2.4-inch color touch display, Ethernet connection, long-lasting removable battery, and support for up to 32 devices, it provides access to AT&T 5G on the go or at home.

AT&T Puts You First. When you add the new Nighthawk M6/M6 Pro to an AT&T DataConnect plan starting at $50/mo., you'll get 25GB of Mobile Hotspot data and HD streaming.

FirstNet Ready®. The new NETGEAR Nighthawk M6 and Nighthawk M6 Pro Hotspots will be FirstNet Ready®, which means first responders can use them to tap into specialized capabilities designed to meet their needs on FirstNet® - the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America's first responders and the extended public safety community. First responders maintain voice communications with always-on priority and preemption on LTE, while the intuitive FirstNet network determines the best route for data traffic, whether that's 5G or LTE.3

What are people saying?

"We want to provide all customers access to the latest 5G technology whether they're in the office, at home or on the go," said Jenifer Robertson, executive vice president and general manager - AT&T Mobility. "Adding the NETGEAR Nighthawk M6 and Nighthawk M6 Pro to our hotspot lineup allows us to offer the best experience and provide customers with a two-tier option that fits their daily lifestyle while connected to our fast, reliable, and secure nationwide AT&T 5G."

"NETGEAR is on the cutting edge once again with the world's first WiFi 6E mobile hotspot in Nighthawk M6 Pro and we're proud to collaborate with AT&T, with whom we've been able to bring to market many industry-first devices," said David Henry, President & GM of Connected Home Products and Services at NETGEAR. "With our advanced hardware and Wi-Fi expertise and AT&T 5G, the new Nighthawk M6 Pro and M6 mobile hotspots will be unmatched for anyone who needs blazing fast, secure, reliable connections on all of their devices at home or on the road."

Our Connectivity Mission. Our mission is to be the best connectivity provider in America, whether you're at home, work or on the move. We do this by combining America's most reliable 5G network with the nation's fastest growing fiber internet provider4, so you have a seamless experience from a single source - AT&T.

