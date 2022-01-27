AT&T : Named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ & Gender Equality

Download story (PDF)

What's the news? AT&T has been recognized as a leader in gender and LGBTQ+ equality by Bloomberg and the Human Rights Campaign, respectively.

For the fifth year in a row, AT&T is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, as a company committed to making strides towards gender equality in the workplace. The annual index tracks the performance of public companies committed to disclosing their efforts to support gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency.

Additionally, AT&T was recognized by the Human Rights Campaign as a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality" with a score of 100 on its 2022 Corporate Equality Index. AT&T earned a top score by taking concrete steps to establish and implement comprehensive policies, benefits and practices that ensure greater equity for LGBTQ workers and their families. Our company has now scored 100 for 18 consecutive years-- promoting AT&T as a LGBTQ+ friendly employer and supporter of LGBTQ+ freedoms and civil liberties.

Why is this important? These national recognitions demonstrate our commitment to ensuring equality for women and LGBTQ+ employees in the workplace. See what leaders at AT&T have to say about these awards:

