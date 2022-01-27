AT&T : Named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ & Gender Equality

AT&T Recognized as Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ & Gender Equality
What's the news? AT&T has been recognized as a leader in gender and LGBTQ+ equality by Bloomberg and the Human Rights Campaign, respectively.
For the fifth year in a row, AT&T is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, as a company committed to making strides towards gender equality in the workplace. The annual index tracks the performance of public companies committed to disclosing their efforts to support gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency.
Additionally, AT&T was recognized by the Human Rights Campaign as a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality" with a score of 100 on its 2022 Corporate Equality Index. AT&T earned a top score by taking concrete steps to establish and implement comprehensive policies, benefits and practices that ensure greater equity for LGBTQ workers and their families. Our company has now scored 100 for 18 consecutive years-- promoting AT&T as a LGBTQ+ friendly employer and supporter of LGBTQ+ freedoms and civil liberties.
Why is this important? These national recognitions demonstrate our commitment to ensuring equality for women and LGBTQ+ employees in the workplace. See what leaders at AT&T have to say about these awards:
"The Women of AT&T (WOA) is thrilled to see AT&T recognized as a top leader in Gender Equality for the fifth year in a row. We can attest that closing the gender gap in the workplace stays at the forefront at AT&T. Without question, this culture of women empowerment has enabled WOA - the largest of our AT&T Employee Resource Groups with 18K members - to celebrate our 50th anniversary in 2022. Together with our corporate DE&I team, we are committed to driving this mission out to the communities in which we live and work." - Lollie Ramirez-Bennett, CEO of Women of AT&T National*
"On behalf of LEAGUE at AT&T, Inc. we want to congratulate AT&T for being recognized by the Human Rights Campaign as "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality" for the 18th year! Our collaborative efforts and partnership with AT&T for over 30 years has made AT&T a workplace in which LGBTQ+ employees can thrive by bringing their authentic self to work every day. Our partnership with AT&T ensures the workplace continues to be one of diversity, equity, and inclusion for LGBTQ+ employees and beyond." - Stacey G. Chosed, CEO of LEAGUE at AT&T*
*Employee Resource Groups at AT&T are designated 501(c)(3) organizations
