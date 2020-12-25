Log in
AT&T INC.

(T)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 12/24 01:10:00 pm
28.69 USD   -0.21%
AT&T : Nashville Recovery Effo

12/25/2020 | 07:17pm EST
Friday, December 25, 2020, 5:00 p.m. CST

We're putting the full-force of our disaster recovery efforts into responding to this morning's explosion in Nashville, including bringing in regional resources and our National Disaster Recovery teams.

Power is essential to restoring wireless and wireline communications and we are working with law enforcement to get access to our equipment and make needed repairs. Given the damage to our facility it will take time to restore service. We have already rerouted significant traffic from this facility and are bringing in other equipment, including numerous portable cell sites to the area.

There are serious logistical challenges to working in a disaster area and we will make measurable progress in the hours and days ahead. We're grateful for the work of law enforcement as they investigate this event while enabling us to restore service for our customers.

We'll continue to provide updates here as our recovery progresses.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 25 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2020 00:16:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 171 B - -
Net income 2020 12 314 M - -
Net Debt 2020 145 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
Yield 2020 7,26%
Capitalization 204 B 204 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,05x
EV / Sales 2021 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 235 000
Free-Float 93,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 31,74 $
Last Close Price 28,69 $
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John T. Stankey President, CEO, COO & Director
Randall L. Stephenson Executive Chairman
John J. Stephens Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Scott T. Ford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T INC.-26.59%204 418
T-MOBILE US69.50%164 979
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.61.73%139 067
NTT DOCOMO, INC.27.72%120 862
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-32.06%117 533
KDDI CORPORATION-6.79%67 040
