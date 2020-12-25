AT&T : Nashville Recovery Effo

Friday, December 25, 2020, 5:00 p.m. CST

We're putting the full-force of our disaster recovery efforts into responding to this morning's explosion in Nashville, including bringing in regional resources and our National Disaster Recovery teams.



Power is essential to restoring wireless and wireline communications and we are working with law enforcement to get access to our equipment and make needed repairs. Given the damage to our facility it will take time to restore service. We have already rerouted significant traffic from this facility and are bringing in other equipment, including numerous portable cell sites to the area.

There are serious logistical challenges to working in a disaster area and we will make measurable progress in the hours and days ahead. We're grateful for the work of law enforcement as they investigate this event while enabling us to restore service for our customers.

We'll continue to provide updates here as our recovery progresses.