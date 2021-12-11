AT&T : Opens a New Connected Learning Center in Houston

Download release (PDF)

New center will help bridge the digital divide through greater connectivity, devices and digital learning resources for students and parents of First Tee of Greater Houston

As part of our $2 billion commitment to address the digital divide, AT&T* is opening a new Connected Learning Center in Houston. The center will provide internet access, devices and education tools to children and families who face connectivity barriers vital to their long-term success.

In Houston, it's estimated that more than 62,000 K-12 students1 do not have internet access at home. AT&T is extending our reach into the communities most affected by the digital divide, starting with the opening of the AT&T Connected Learning Center at First Tee of Greater Houston.

First Tee is a student empowerment program that aims to impact the lives of young people in the Greater Houston area by providing educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf.

The center will provide the students and families within First Tee with access to high-speed AT&T Fiber internet and Wi-Fi. As part of its ongoing commitment to championing digital inclusion for underserved communities, Dell Technologies will donate Dell OptiPlex computers and Dell monitors which feature integrated audio and webcams to support virtual learning. Additionally, Overland-Tandberg, a leading global technology and IT services company, will lead the onsite configuration of the computers. The company, a Black-owned corporation, is part of AT&T's $3 billion Supplier Diversity initiative. The students and families will also have access to education content from collaborators like Khan Academy and mentoring support from AT&T employees.

This is the first AT&T Connected Learning Center launching in Houston and we plan to open two additional centers within the area. In all, we plan to open more than 20 centers across the country. Centers will be housed within local organizations that support underserved populations, including some of our nation's most vulnerable students and families.

"Thanks to the collaboration with AT&T, First Tee will be able to serve our students and families with access to the high-speed internet that is so critically needed," said Brian Ladet, executive director, First Tee of Greater Houston. "The broadband connectivity, digital tools and resources will help further our mission of empowering our youth."

"Connection to the digital world is needed for virtual learning, tutoring, applying for jobs and just simply living in today's world," said Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, District D Houston City Council Member. "The AT&T Connected Learning Center will help fill a crucial gap for families in Houston."

"This is another important step in furthering AT&T's commitment to helping bridge the digital divide," said Stacy Canady, assistant vice president, AT&T External and Legislative Affairs. "As the first of three Connected Learning Centers in Houston, our goal is to help provide the investment and tools students and families need to be successful in today's digital world."

For students and their families who lack the skills to effectively use the internet or digital technologies, we're offering access to free digital literacy education courses. Together with the Public Library Association, we're launching a curated series of digital literacy courses to help those who are newly connected build skills and confidence to use computers and mobile devices safely and responsibly. These courses will be offered online, at AT&T Connected Learning Centers and at public libraries.

Additionally, AT&T is building on our commitment to address the digital divide in Houston by working with non-profit Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) to help more individuals gain digital skills and access to technology. LISC and AT&T are supporting the Chinese Community Center, a local organization in Southwest Houston, to enhance its computer resource room, and embed digital skills coaching into its existing suite of workforce development and financial health services. The Chinese Community Center is a multi-ethnic organization serving all Houstonians. Its mission is to bridge East and West by enriching families with educational, cultural and social service programs.

We also continue to help make broadband more affordable for millions of eligible households, including in Houston. Families can sign up for discounted connectivity through the $10/month Access from AT&T broadband offering or can get temporary discounts on internet through AT&T's participation in the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program.

Working closely with educators and government leaders, we can help connect communities and reimagine the future of schools. That's why we are committed to providing comprehensive, agile and affordable solutions for Education Institutions, Libraries and Government entities to connect students, teachers, library patrons and underserved constituents. Since March 2020, AT&T has connected more than 600,000 students and teachers, across 50 states, in collaboration with departments of education, school districts, and higher education institutions.

In addition to our community investment in Houston, we also continue to invest in bringing fiber and connectivity to this area. From 2018-2020, we expanded coverage and improved connectivity with a nearly $1.4 billion investment in our wireless and wireline networks in the greater Houston region. In the state of Texas, AT&T Fiber covers more than 15.2 million fiber strand miles.

We currently offer fiber to over 15 million customer locations in more than 90 U.S. metros, and plan to increase our current fiber footprint to cover 30 million customer locations by year-end 2025.

