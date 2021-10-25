Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  AT&T Inc.
  News
  Summary
    T   US00206R1023

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
AT&T : Our colleagues take part in the opening bell at the NYSE

10/25/2021 | 03:04pm EDT
Several AT&T employees stood at the famous podium to ring the opening bell and mark the start of the day's trading. They took part in the time-honored tradition in recognition of the 120th anniversary of our company's original listing on the NYSE.

"Your work and the critical services you provide have allowed us to continue to be there for our customers during one of the most challenging times in their lives - a global pandemic that will shape the way we live and work for generations to come," said Pascal Desroches, AT&T's Chief Financial Officer, in recognition of the enormous contributions of all our people on the frontlines.

"And your commitment has lasted not only through a pandemic, but through numerous natural disasters. Amid hurricanes, floods, and wildfires, your dedication has allowed first responders to better serve their communities in times of crisis."

The American Telephone and Telegraph Company (AT&T) was listed on the NYSE on Sept. 4, 1901. Only 11 other companies have been listed longer than AT&T.

According to the NYSE Archives, at that time, the company's ticker symbol was "ATT." The symbol "T" was used by Texas and Pacific Railway and then later assigned to American Telephone and Telegraph Co. in 1930. The "T" symbol stands for `telephone'.

Photo Credit: NYSE

The enclosed content is the property of NYSE Group, Inc. or its affiliates and is protected by U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. © 2021 NYSE Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 19:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 169 B - -
Net income 2021 19 875 M - -
Net Debt 2021 157 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,21x
Yield 2021 8,17%
Capitalization 182 B 182 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 214 840
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 25,49 $
Average target price 31,63 $
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John T. Stankey President, CEO, COO & Director
Pascal Desroches Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
David S. Huntley Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Executive VP
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AT&T INC.-11.37%181 995
T-MOBILE US-13.33%145 850
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-17.97%99 580
KDDI CORPORATION20.32%72 896
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.20.36%56 341
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-8.37%41 874