Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AT&T Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    T   US00206R1023

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/20 04:10:00 pm
27.57 USD   +0.15%
08/21AT&T : Prepare for Hurricane Henri
PU
08/20AT&T : FirstNet Delivers Connectivity to Help Fight the Dixie Fire
PU
08/19AT&T Denies Claim of Leaked Data on Hacker Forum
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AT&T : Prepare for Hurricane Henri

08/21/2021 | 09:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AT&T Networks Prepare for Hurricane Henri

August 21, 2020

NEW YORK, NY- AT&T* is ready for Hurricane Henriwith an arsenal of disaster response equipment and personnel on standby.

We are closely monitoring and preparing for Hurricane Henri. The storm is expected to impact the Northeast over the next couple of days. Our preparation includes:

  • Topping off fuel generators.
  • Testing high-capacity back-up batteries at cell sites.
  • Protecting physical facilities against flooding.
  • Staging other emergency response and network recovery equipment in strategic locations for quick deployment following the storm.
  • Staging dedicated FirstNet deployable network assets for use by public safety agencies on FirstNet to request as needed.

As we have in the past, we have installed more generators at critical cell towers and switching facilities, and move electronics essential to network operations above expected flood levels. Additionally, our Network Disaster Recovery (NDR) team is on standby and prepared to deploy assets if needed.

'Customers rely on us, especially during major storms,' said Amy Hines Kramer, President AT&T New York, 'That's why we practice readiness drills and simulations throughout the year. And we do all we can to have our networks prepared when severe weather strikes. We've worked for the past few days to position equipment and crews, and are ready to respond if needed. We're also closely linked with New York public officials in their storm response efforts.'

The AT&T Network Disaster Recovery (NDR) program is one of the industry's largest and most advanced disaster response programs. Our fleet includes hundreds of technology recovery and support trailers that can be quickly deployed to support customers and first responders.

Response equipment readied in the wake of an event includes:

  • Mobile cell sites and mobile command centers like Cell on Wheels (COWs) and Cell on Light Trucks (COLTs)
  • Emergency communications vehicles (ECVs)
  • Flying Cell on Wings (Flying COWs)
  • Drones
  • A self-sufficient base camp: This is complete with sleeping tents, bathrooms, kitchen, laundry facilities, an on-site nurse and meals ready to eat (MREs).
  • Hazmat equipment and supplies
  • Technology and support trailers to provide infrastructure support and mobile heating ventilation and air conditioning
  • Internal and external resources for initial assessment and recovery efforts

Just as we prepare, we encourage residents to do the same. Additional information and tips for disaster preparedness can be found here.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 21 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2021 01:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AT&T INC.
08/21AT&T : Prepare for Hurricane Henri
PU
08/20AT&T : FirstNet Delivers Connectivity to Help Fight the Dixie Fire
PU
08/19AT&T Denies Claim of Leaked Data on Hacker Forum
DJ
08/19AT&T : Providing Relief to Those Affected by California Fires
PU
08/19AT&T : General Motors and AT&T Set Automotive Connectivity Benchmark with 5G; Th..
AQ
08/19AT&T : Provides Relief to Our Customers in Haiti
PU
08/19GENERAL MOTORS : AT&T to Bring 5G Cellular Connectivity to GM Vehicles over Next..
MT
08/19AT&T : and GM Redefine Automotive Connectivity with 5G
PU
08/19STREET COLOR : General Motors and AT&T To Bring 5G Connectivity to GM Vehicles O..
MT
08/19AT&T : General Motors and AT&T Set Automotive Connectivity Benchmark with 5G
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AT&T INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 169 B - -
Net income 2021 17 906 M - -
Net Debt 2021 159 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 7,57%
Capitalization 197 B 197 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,10x
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 230 760
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 27,57 $
Average target price 32,16 $
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John T. Stankey President, CEO, COO & Director
Pascal Desroches Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
David S. Huntley Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Executive VP
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AT&T INC.-4.14%196 846
T-MOBILE US5.16%176 974
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-23.65%95 989
KDDI CORPORATION9.75%69 182
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.28.71%60 047
VODAFONE GROUP PLC1.44%46 260