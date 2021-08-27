Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  AT&T Inc.
  News
  Summary
    T   US00206R1023

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
AT&T : Product Showcase Helps Solve Real Business Challenges

08/27/2021 | 11:22am EDT
As the workplace continues to rapidly evolve, businesses are crafting new ways to make sense of their data in a faster and more efficient ways, even remotely. It's a tall order. But good news: we've launched a product showcase and global adoption program to help guide companies into the most innovative solutions to their most challenging problems.

Whether our customers want to experiment with the latest and greatest technology, or want a hands-on approach for deploying a specific application in their network environment, the AT&T Product Showcase allows us to work directly with our global customers to solve their real business challenges. We give customers direct access to the precision and expertise of AT&T - expertise that's fed a long history of innovation.

The Product Showcase is a globally accessible environment that supports multiple SD-WAN hardware, software, cloud, connectivity and SASE technologies to support customer requirements for technology trials. Each customer proof-of-concept provides an immersive customer experience while delivering a tailor-made next-generation network transformation in the showcase infrastructure, without having to invest loads of cash to test out new solutions.

We rely on the breadth and depth of the AT&T ecosystem and engineering expertise to offer a customer-specific solution in a proof-of-concept environment. We can replicate our customer's live network in the test environment, and test new solutions to find what works best.

And as we've seen more companies shift to hybrid and distributed working environments, we've global accessibility in mind for the Product Showcase. We can launch a showcase with customers completely remotely -- which can translate directly into how they'll manage it when it's live.

During the testing process, we adhere to industry standards to deliver high quality network expertise. The AT&T SD-WAN Product Showcase has been certified in accordance with the MEF SD-WAN Certification Test Requirements MEF 90 Standard. This is the first MEF certification of SD-WAN endpoints hosted in the public cloud. This certification provides customers a high degree of confidence in the AT&T SD-WAN Product Showcase.

Innovation is in our DNA, and always with our customers in mind. This Product Showcase is one of the key ways we connect directly with our customers to deliver the solutions they need - and keep building new solutions for the future.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 15:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 169 B - -
Net income 2021 17 906 M - -
Net Debt 2021 159 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 7,73%
Capitalization 193 B 193 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 230 760
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 27,02 $
Average target price 32,16 $
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John T. Stankey President, CEO, COO & Director
Pascal Desroches Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
David S. Huntley Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Executive VP
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AT&T INC.-6.05%192 919
T-MOBILE US2.02%171 695
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-22.97%96 635
KDDI CORPORATION10.93%69 768
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.31.61%61 594
VODAFONE GROUP PLC1.29%46 521