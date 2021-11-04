Log in
AT&T Ranked Number 1 Innovator for Managed SD-WAN

11/04/2021 | 09:15am EDT
Download release (PDF) AT&T Ranked Number 1 innovator In Europe For Managed SD-WAN in Leading Analyst Survey

Frost Radar™ Highlights AT&T's Multi-Vendor Approach in New Report

What's the news?AT&T* has been named the Innovation leader on the Frost Radar™ in Europe. The company ranked number 1 in Innovation following the Frost & Sullivan survey of the European Managed SD-WAN services market conducted in April 2021.

Why is this important?

The report found the top 3 business drivers for digital transformation initiatives were the need to optimise IT resources, improve business productivity, and increase operational efficiency. Technology adoption has only accelerated after the onset of COVID-19, with enterprises needing to minimize the risk of business interruption while they look to gain the flexibility needed to quickly adapt to changing conditions.

The research says this process can prove daunting when it involves multiple transport and access providers from across the globe', and highlights the importance of choosing a managed service provider with the expertise and technology needed to help address that complexity. AT&T came out on top for its suite of services and solutions.

What Are They Saying?

John V. Slamecka, AT&T region president EMEA & LATAM

"The report and recognition from Frost & Sullivan is testament to the work of our teams in Europe. Over the past 2 to 3 years, we've seen increasing numbers of businesses make the decision to adopt SD-WAN. The collaborative approach we're taking with customers, demonstrating the additional value the technology can bring to their business while removing the complexity around deployment and continuing operations, is clearly paying off with this leadership position."

"As technologies continue to evolve and converge, I am confident AT&T is well-placed to support the digital transformation journeys of European-based global companies, and those headquartered elsewhere but with significant presence in the region."

Roopa Honnachari, Vice President of Research & Program Leader, Global Network Services and Edge, Frost & Sullivan

"AT&T offers a wide choice of SD-WAN solutions, a strong underlay and overlay infrastructure, and a lot of customer flexibility. Further, the company's consultative approach to SD-WAN is creating customer stickiness in the European market. This approach is strengthened by a team of extensively skilled technical personnel that provide customers with managed end-to-end SD-WAN services."

"As businesses evaluate virtual network services (VNS) to truly virtualise their branch infrastructure, AT&T's approach positions it favorably to compete in the European market, demonstrated by its leadership position in the Frost RadarTM."

Rupesh Chokshi, VP Cybersecurity, AT&T

"As enterprises move further down the path of digital transformation, AT&T's offer of globally consistent products is meeting the needs of global customers. Our approach to SD-WAN is validated by this report, and it's testament to the way we deliver on business outcomes with our comprehensive portfolio, integrated solutions and global scale."

"As we move to the next evolution of technology, Secure Access Service Edge or SASE, I am delighted we are seen and recognized as a leader that understands both the technology and the value proposition it offers for businesses around the world."

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

View More

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 13:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
