  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AT&T Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    T   US00206R1023

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/11 11:53:56 am
26.23 USD   -0.87%
AT&T : Recognized as a Top-Performing Company by JUST 100

01/11/2022 | 11:38am EST
Download release (PDF)

AT&T Ranks #18 on 2022 JUST 100 List

What's the news?AT&T Inc.* (NYSE:T) is #18 overall on the JUST 100 rankings, our fifth straight year on the top 100 list published by JUST Capital and CNBC. The JUST 100 recognizes top-performing companies across all industries based on their performance in priority areas - employees, customers, communities, the environment and shareholders - as identified by a comprehensive survey of the public.

The ranking recognizes the hard work and investments that AT&T, our dedicated team members and our partners have made toward the betterment of our communities, our customers' lives and the environment. It also recognizes our commitment as a company to treat our people fairly and provide them good wages and benefits and a safe and respectful working environment. AT&T was ranked #1 in the telecom industry in the priority areas of communities, customers and shareholders & governance.

Why is this important? AT&T strives to create connection and have a positive impact in the communities in which we live and work. These efforts include:

  • Connected Learning Centers that provide free access to AT&T Fiber internet and Wi-Fi as well as educational tools to underserved students who face barriers to accessing the connectivity that is vital to long-term success. This effort is part of the AT&T Connected Learning Initiative and our $2 billion commitment to address the digital divide through low-cost broadband service and community investment. So far, we've opened or announced plans to open Connected Learning Centers in Dallas, Houston, Cleveland and Los Angeles.
  • Our response and support related to disaster relief and critical issues facing the communities we serve from natural disasters to the COVID-19 pandemic. We do this through corporate giving, employee support, and volunteerism as well as through FirstNet®, Built with AT&T - the award-winning network purpose-built for America's first responders. With FirstNet, we deploy, operate and maintain the only high-speed, nationwide wireless broadband communications platform dedicated to the public safety community.
  • Engagement efforts to help address challenges in our local communities and leverage our scale to positively impact society. These efforts range from participating in the Affordable Connectivity Program to committing more than $600 million since 2008 to advance education and create opportunity, particularly in historically underserved populations. Our teams also help support their communities by giving back. In 2020, our teams volunteered more than 520,000 hours and donated $26 million in employee giving.
  • Our commitment to be carbon neutral by 2035 across our entire business and other efforts to create a better, more environmentally sustainable future using our scale and technology. We've also set a goal to develop connectivity solutions that help our customers collectively reduce a gigaton of greenhouse gas emissions by 2035. We're assessing the risks of climate change to our business, so we can make smarter, climate-informed decisions for the future and help build resilience for the communities we serve. Fortifying our network is critical for the millions of people who rely on the connectivity we provide.

The rankings from JUST Capital evaluate the 1,000 largest public companies in the United States across 20 stakeholder-focused issues as identified through the most comprehensive ongoing public opinion research on Americans' attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior, engaging more than 150,000 participants since 2015.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

*About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with communications and entertainment experiences across mobile and broadband. Plus, it serves high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart solutions to nearly 3 million business customers. WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content to global audiences through its consumer brands, including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies. AT&T Latin America provides wireless services to consumers and businesses in Mexico.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. © 2022 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 16:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
