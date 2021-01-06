AT&T : Rescues a Local TV Station

It wasn't our tower. It wasn't our problem. But a customer needed us and that was enough.

When Hurricane Laura blew through Lake Charles, Louisiana, local TV station KPLC was knocked off the air. Their tower came crashing down - the damage was severe. They were looking at months before they could get a new tower built.

KPLC's ownership group reached out to AT&T - desperate for a way to get back to informing a community in need. But what could their phone and internet provider do?

As it turns out… they could do plenty.

