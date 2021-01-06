Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T Inc.    T

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/06 10:33:48 am
29.625 USD   +1.25%
10:16aAT&T : Rescues a Local TV Station
PU
04:21aNOW STREAMING : 'WHITE LIE' - A Gripping Cautionary Tale (VOD Release)
AQ
01/05AT&T : Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AT&T : Rescues a Local TV Station

01/06/2021 | 10:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It wasn't our tower. It wasn't our problem. But a customer needed us and that was enough.

When Hurricane Laura blew through Lake Charles, Louisiana, local TV station KPLC was knocked off the air. Their tower came crashing down - the damage was severe. They were looking at months before they could get a new tower built.

KPLC's ownership group reached out to AT&T - desperate for a way to get back to informing a community in need. But what could their phone and internet provider do?

As it turns out… they could do plenty.

Watch this embodiment of how we helped our customers stay #ConnectedTogether.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 15:15:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about AT&T INC.
10:16aAT&T : Rescues a Local TV Station
PU
04:21aNOW STREAMING : 'WHITE LIE' - A Gripping Cautionary Tale (VOD Release)
AQ
01/05AT&T : Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholder..
BU
2020NOT REAL NEWS : A look at what didn't happen this week
AQ
2020AT&T : Nashville bombing spotlights vulnerable voice, data networks
AQ
2020AT&T : to Webcast Talk with John Stephens at Citi Global TMT West Virtual Confer..
BU
2020Nashville Bombing Exposes Weak Point for Business Communications
DJ
2020AT&T : to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
BU
2020AT&T : Nashville Bombing Suspect Died in Explosion, Police Say -- 3rd Update
DJ
2020AT&T : Nashville Bombing Suspect Died in Explosion, Police Say -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 171 B - -
Net income 2020 12 314 M - -
Net Debt 2020 145 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
Yield 2020 7,12%
Capitalization 208 B 208 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,07x
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 235 000
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 31,62 $
Last Close Price 29,26 $
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John T. Stankey President, CEO, COO & Director
Randall L. Stephenson Executive Chairman
John J. Stephens Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Scott T. Ford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T INC.1.74%208 479
T-MOBILE US-2.22%163 650
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-0.47%141 678
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.30%121 743
NTT DOCOMO, INC.0.00%121 383
KDDI CORPORATION1.04%68 947
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ