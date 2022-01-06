AT&T : Response to the California Winter Storms

Wireline Offers
January 6, 2022, 10:45 a.m. PT
Effective December 10, 2021 through December 9, 2022, AT&T wireline or VoIP telephone customers in affected areas* can call 877-241-1787 for customer assistance including waiver of fees for remote call forwarding and voicemail. For additional information on wireline residential and small business waivers, please click here.
*Counties: Alameda, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Humboldt, Lake, Los Angeles, Marin, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Placer, Sacramento, San Bernadino, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Sierra and Yuba
