Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AT&T Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    T   US00206R1023

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/06 02:25:41 pm
26.145 USD   -0.25%
02:18pAT&T : Response to the California Winter Storms
PU
03:49aViacomCBS, WarnerMedia Reportedly Exploring Sale of CW Network
MT
01/05AT&T, Walmart rise; PG&E, Catalent fall
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AT&T : Response to the California Winter Storms

01/06/2022 | 02:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wireline Offers

January 6, 2022, 10:45 a.m. PT

Effective December 10, 2021 through December 9, 2022, AT&T wireline or VoIP telephone customers in affected areas* can call 877-241-1787 for customer assistance including waiver of fees for remote call forwarding and voicemail. For additional information on wireline residential and small business waivers, please click here.

*Counties: Alameda, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Humboldt, Lake, Los Angeles, Marin, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Placer, Sacramento, San Bernadino, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Sierra and Yuba

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 19:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AT&T INC.
02:18pAT&T : Response to the California Winter Storms
PU
03:49aViacomCBS, WarnerMedia Reportedly Exploring Sale of CW Network
MT
01/05AT&T, Walmart rise; PG&E, Catalent fall
AQ
01/05AGREEMENT TO DELAY 5G WITH AT&T AND : Wsj
MT
01/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Investors brace for a bumpy ride ahead
01/05AT&T Reports Subscriber Numbers for Wireless, Fiber, HBO Max
MT
01/05AT&T Sees 1.3 Million Postpaid Adds in 4Q
DJ
01/05AT&T : CFO to Update Shareholders at Citi's AppsEconomy Conference - Form 8-K
PU
01/05AT&T CFO to Update Shareholders at Citi's AppsEconomy Conference
BU
01/05AT&T : Statement on Agreement for C-Band Deployment
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AT&T INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 169 B - -
Net income 2021 19 231 M - -
Net Debt 2021 156 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,88x
Yield 2021 7,94%
Capitalization 187 B 187 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 230 760
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 26,21 $
Average target price 30,43 $
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John T. Stankey President, CEO, COO & Director
Pascal Desroches Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
David S. Huntley Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Executive VP
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AT&T INC.6.54%187 166
T-MOBILE US-0.53%144 091
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-0.26%79 928
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.05%68 574
KDDI CORPORATION4.40%67 635
VODAFONE GROUP PLC1.82%42 121