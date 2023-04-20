Advanced search
    T   US00206R1023

AT&T INC.

(T)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:49:09 2023-04-20 pm EDT
17.64 USD   -10.48%
02:29pAT&T Stock Falls as 1Q Results Weigh on Telco Companies
DJ
02:09pSector Update: Tech Stocks Rising Thursday Afternoon
MT
01:10pStock Market Today : Tesla, AT&T help drag Wall Street lower
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AT&T Stock Falls as 1Q Results Weigh on Telco Companies

04/20/2023 | 02:29pm EDT
By Will Feuer


Shares of AT&T Inc. fell more than 10% in afternoon trading after the cellular carrier reported a steep drop in first-quarter free cash flow.

The stock is on track for its largest one-day percent decline since 2002. The results weighed on shares of AT&T's telecommunications rivals as well, sending Verizon Communications Inc. and T-Mobile US Inc. 3.5% lower and 1.3% lower, respectively.

AT&T reported first-quarter revenue that fell below Wall Street analysts' expectations, according to FactSet. While it grew its core base of wireless customers, growth slowed to the lowest amount since early in the pandemic. Free cash flow also tumbled 64% to $1 billion.

AT&T said the decline was caused by the timing of capital investments and backed its forecast to generate about $16 billion in free cash flow for the year. DirecTV also contributed less cash in the quarter, said AT&T, which owns a controlling stake in the satellite broadcaster.

Jonathan Chaplin, an analyst for NewStreet Research, said the selloff reflected Wall Street's skepticism that AT&T can still hit its full-year target. "They just don't trust management," he said Thursday in a research note. "We would take the other side of the trade on today's sell-off," he added.

However, he said commentary on the conference call suggested that the company could try to meet their full-year free cash flow guidance by throttling back on capital investments, which would be viewed negatively as the company is still building out its fiber-optic network and making 5G investments.

AT&T added 272,000 fiber subscribers in the first quarter, which Mr. Chaplin said was below expectations. "Investors will be worried that slower fiber growth presages bad news for Cable and other fiber providers," he said.

Craig Moffett, an analyst at MoffettNathanson, echoed Mr. Chaplin's view that fiber subscriber growth appears to have decelerated in the quarter. At the same time, average revenue per fiber user rose 8.2% from a year ago, signaling some maturation and strategic pricing from AT&T, Mr. Moffett said.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-23 1428ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AT&T INC. -10.33% 17.665 Delayed Quote.7.01%
T-MOBILE US -1.72% 146.1914 Delayed Quote.7.37%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS -3.65% 37.185 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 123 B - -
Net income 2023 17 229 M - -
Net Debt 2023 125 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,40x
Yield 2023 5,66%
Capitalization 141 B 141 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
EV / Sales 2024 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 160 700
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 19,70 $
Average target price 21,35 $
Spread / Average Target 8,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John T. Stankey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pascal Desroches Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
Jeremy Alan Legg Chief Technology Officer
Jeffrey Scott McElfresh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AT&T INC.7.01%140 924
T-MOBILE US7.37%179 280
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.64%66 645
KDDI CORPORATION3.92%66 275
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-8.24%56 252
VODAFONE GROUP PLC7.78%30 498
