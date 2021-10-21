Log in
    T   US00206R1023

AT&T INC.

(T)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AT&T : Supplemental Quarterly Pro Forma Financial Information

10/21/2021 | 06:54am EDT
Quarterly Pro Forma Financial Information

Supplemental Unaudited Quarterly Pro Forma Financial Information1

Dollars in millions

Unaudited

Operating Revenues

3/31/20

6/30/20

9/30/20

12/31/20

2020

3/31/21

6/30/21

9/30/21

Reported AT&T Operating Revenues

$ 42,779

$40,950

$42,340

$ 45,691

$ 171,760

$43,939

$44,045

$ 39,922

Less: Video (A1)

(7,407)

(7,021)

(7,014)

(7,168)

(28,610)

(6,725)

(6,639)

(2,149)

Add: WarnerMedia sales to Video (A2)

755

666

551

487

2,459

524

508

167

Add: WarnerMedia sales of DIRECTV advertising inventory (A3)

413

294

408

603

1,718

388

410

111

Add: Other eliminations

64

55

65

84

268

61

58

17

Pro Forma Operating Revenues

$36,604

$34,944

$ 36,350

$ 39,697

$147,595

$ 38,187

$ 38,382

$38,068

Reported Revenue Growth Rate Y/Y

2.7%

7.6%

-5.7%

Pro Forma Revenue Growth Rate Y/Y

4.3%

9.8%

4.7%

Operations and Support Expenses

3/31/20

6/30/20

9/30/20

12/31/20

2020

3/31/21

6/30/21

9/30/21

Reported AT&T Operations and Support Expenses

$28,071

$30,133

$29,178

$49,457

$136,839

$30,469

$35,015

$27,194

Adjustments (B1)

476

(3,295)

(151)

(16,655)

(19,625)

(94)

(4,555)

(291)

Adjusted Operations and Support Expenses

28,547

26,838

29,027

32,802

117,214

30,375

30,460

26,903

Less: Video (A1)

(6,020)

(5,809)

(5,887)

(6,458)

(24,174)

(5,660)

(5,275)

(1,731)

Add: WarnerMedia sales to Video (A2)

755

666

551

487

2,459

524

508

167

Add: WarnerMedia sales of DIRECTV advertising inventory (A3)

39

38

38

38

153

39

38

12

Add: WarnerMedia/DIRECTV 70% revenue share (A3)

289

206

286

422

1,203

271

287

78

Add: Other eliminations

64

55

65

84

268

61

58

17

Pro Forma Adjusted Operations and Support Expenses

$23,674

$21,994

$24,080

$27,375

$97,123

$25,610

$26,076

$25,446

Reported Operations and Support Expense Growth Rate Y/Y

8.5%

16.2%

-6.8%

Adjusted Operations and Support Expense Growth Rate Y/Y

6.4%

13.5%

-7.3%

Pro Forma Adjusted Operations and Support Expense Growth Rate Y/Y

8.2%

18.6%

5.7%

Depreciation and Amortization Expense

3/31/20

6/30/20

9/30/20

12/31/20

2020

3/31/21

6/30/21

9/30/21

Reported AT&T Depreciation and Amortization Expense

$7,222

$7,285

$7,030

$6,979

$28,516

$5,809

$5,761

$5,619

Adjustments (B1)

(2,056)

(2,145)

(1,921)

(1,904)

(8,026)

(1,131)

(1,069)

(1,012)

Adjusted Depreciation and Amortization Expense

5,166

5,140

5,109

5,075

20,490

4,678

4,692

4,607

Less: Video Depreciation (A1)

(591)

(593)

(557)

(521)

(2,262)

(164)

(148)

(44)

Add: Other consolidation

-

1

-

1

2

-

-

-

Pro Forma Adjusted Depreciation and Amortization Expense

$4,575

$4,548

$4,552

$4,555

$18,230

$4,514

$4,544

$4,563

Reported Depreciation and Amortization Expense Growth Rate Y/Y

-19.6%

-20.9%

-20.1%

Adjusted Depreciation and Amortization Expense Growth Rate Y/Y

-9.4%

-8.7%

-9.8%

Pro Forma Adjusted Depreciation and Amortization Expense Growth Rate Y/Y

-1.3%

-0.1%

0.2%

Operating Income

3/31/20

6/30/20

9/30/20

12/31/20

2020

3/31/21

6/30/21

9/30/21

Reported AT&T Operating Income (Loss)

$

7,486

$

3,532

$

6,132

$

(10,745)

$

6,405

$

7,661

$

3,269

$

7,109

Adjustments (B1)

1,580

5,440

2,072

18,559

27,651

1,225

5,624

1,303

Adjusted Operating Income

9,066

8,972

8,204

7,814

34,056

8,886

8,893

8,412

Less: Video (A1)

(796)

(619)

(570)

(189)

(2,174)

(901)

(1,216)

(374)

Add: WarnerMedia sales to Video (A2)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Add: WarnerMedia sales of DIRECTV advertising inventory (A3)

374

255

370

564

1,563

349

372

99

Add: WarnerMedia/DIRECTV 70% revenue share (A3)

(289)

(206)

(286)

(422)

(1,203)

(271)

(287)

(78)

Add: Other eliminations

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Pro Forma Adjusted Operating Income

$

8,355

$

8,402

$

7,718

$

7,767

$

32,242

$

8,063

$

7,762

$

8,059

Reported Operating Income Growth Rate Y/Y

2.3%

-7.4%

15.9%

Adjusted Operating Income Growth Rate Y/Y

-2.0%

-0.9%

2.5%

Pro Forma Adjusted Operating Income Growth Rate Y/Y

-3.5%

-7.6%

4.4%

Reported Operating Income Margin

17.5%

8.6%

14.5%

-23.5%

3.7%

17.4%

7.4%

17.8%

Adjusted Operating Income Margin

21.2%

21.9%

19.4%

17.1%

19.8%

20.2%

20.2%

21.1%

Pro Forma Adjusted Operating Income Margin

22.8%

24.0%

21.2%

19.6%

21.8%

21.1%

20.2%

21.2%

EBITDA

3/31/20

6/30/20

9/30/20

12/31/20

2020

3/31/21

6/30/21

9/30/21

Reported AT&T Net Income (Loss)

$

4,963

$

1,563

$

3,168

$

(13,515)

$

(3,821)

$

7,942

$

1,874

$

6,273

Additions:

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

1,302

935

766

(2,038)

965

2,122

751

1,539

Interest Expense

2,018

2,041

1,972

1,894

7,925

1,870

1,684

1,667

Equity in Net Income (Loss) of Affiliates

6

10

(5)

(106)

(95)

(52)

(41)

(91)

Other (Income) Expense - net

(803)

(1,017)

231

3,020

1,431

(4,221)

(999)

(2,279)

Depreciation and amortization

7,222

7,285

7,030

6,979

28,516

5,809

5,761

5,619

EBITDA

14,708

10,817

13,162

(3,766)

34,921

13,470

9,030

12,728

Adjustments (B1)

(476)

3,295

151

16,655

19,625

94

4,555

291

Adjusted EBITDA

14,232

14,112

13,313

12,889

54,546

13,564

13,585

13,019

Less: Video (A1)

(1,387)

(1,212)

(1,127)

(710)

(4,436)

(1,065)

(1,364)

(418)

Add: WarnerMedia sales to Video (A2)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Add: WarnerMedia sales of DIRECTV advertising inventory (A3)

374

256

370

565

1,565

349

372

99

Add: WarnerMedia/DIRECTV 70% revenue share (A3)

(289)

(206)

(286)

(422)

(1,203)

(271)

(287)

(78)

Add: Other eliminations

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA

$

12,930

$

12,950

$

12,270

$

12,322

$

50,472

$

12,577

$

12,306

$

12,622

Adjusted EBITDA Growth Rate Y/Y

-4.7%

-3.7%

-2.2%

Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Growth Rate Y/Y

-2.7%

-5.0%

2.9%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

33.3%

34.5%

31.4%

28.2%

31.8%

30.9%

30.8%

32.6%

Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin

35.3%

37.1%

33.8%

31.0%

34.2%

32.9%

32.1%

33.2%

  • After the transaction, AT&T expects to retain incurred operations and support costs in the range of ~$500M per quarter and depreciation costs for network infrastructure that provides both U-verse video and broadband services of ~$150M per quarter, of which approximately 50% will be received from DIRECTV through transition service agreements and commercial arrangements. These pro formas do not include the impacts of accounting for the NFL SUNDAY TICKET, per the Contribution Agreement.

NOTES

(A) Notes to Pro Forma Adjustments

(A1) Video business results as reported in AT&T's consolidated financial results; quarters ended 2021 exclude retained depreciation on assets supporting U-verse products

(A2) Intercompany transactions between WarnerMedia and Video that are external following the close of the transaction

(A3) DIRECTV's advertising inventory sold by WarnerMedia (Xandr business) pursuant to commercial agreement, with WarnerMedia recording all the advertising revenues and an expense for DIRECTV's 70% revenue share

(B1) Non-GAAP Adjustments2:

3/31/20

6/30/20

9/30/20

12/31/20

2020

3/31/21

6/30/21

9/30/21

Merger Costs

$

182

$

211

$

38

$

37

$

468

$

37

$

-

$

130

Employee separation costs and benefit-related (gain) loss

119

765

40

253

1,177

57

-

-

Impairments

123

2,319

73

16,365

18,880

-

4,555

161

Gain (loss) on spectrum transaction

(900)

-

-

-

(900)

-

-

-

Adjustments to Operations and Support Expenses/ EBITDA

(476)

3,295

151

16,655

19,625

94

4,555

291

Amortization of intangibles

2,056

2,145

1,921

1,890

8,012

1,131

1,069

1,012

Impairments

-

-

-

14

14

-

-

-

Adjustments to Operating Income

$

1,580

$

5,440

$

2,072

$

18,559

$

27,651

$

1,225

$

5,624

$

1,303

  • As reported in AT&T's Forms 8-K filed April 22, 2020, July 23, 2020, October 22, 2020, January 27, 2021, April 22, 2021, July 22, 2021. and October 21, 2021

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
