AT&T : Supplemental Quarterly Pro Forma Financial Information

Quarterly Pro Forma Financial Information
Supplemental Unaudited Quarterly Pro Forma Financial Information1
Dollars in millions
Unaudited
Operating Revenues
3/31/20
6/30/20
9/30/20
12/31/20
2020
3/31/21
6/30/21
9/30/21
Reported AT&T Operating Revenues
$ 42,779
$40,950
$42,340
$ 45,691
$ 171,760
$43,939
$44,045
$ 39,922
Less: Video (A1)
(7,407)
(7,021)
(7,014)
(7,168)
(28,610)
(6,725)
(6,639)
(2,149)
Add: WarnerMedia sales to Video (A2)
755
666
551
487
2,459
524
508
167
Add: WarnerMedia sales of DIRECTV advertising inventory (A3)
413
294
408
603
1,718
388
410
111
Add: Other eliminations
64
55
65
84
268
61
58
17
Pro Forma Operating Revenues
$36,604
$34,944
$ 36,350
$ 39,697
$147,595
$ 38,187
$ 38,382
$38,068
Reported Revenue Growth Rate Y/Y
2.7%
7.6%
-5.7%
Pro Forma Revenue Growth Rate Y/Y
4.3%
9.8%
4.7%
Operations and Support Expenses
3/31/20
6/30/20
9/30/20
12/31/20
2020
3/31/21
6/30/21
9/30/21
Reported AT&T Operations and Support Expenses
$28,071
$30,133
$29,178
$49,457
$136,839
$30,469
$35,015
$27,194
Adjustments (B1)
476
(3,295)
(151)
(16,655)
(19,625)
(94)
(4,555)
(291)
Adjusted Operations and Support Expenses
28,547
26,838
29,027
32,802
117,214
30,375
30,460
26,903
Less: Video (A1)
(6,020)
(5,809)
(5,887)
(6,458)
(24,174)
(5,660)
(5,275)
(1,731)
Add: WarnerMedia sales to Video (A2)
755
666
551
487
2,459
524
508
167
Add: WarnerMedia sales of DIRECTV advertising inventory (A3)
39
38
38
38
153
39
38
12
Add: WarnerMedia/DIRECTV 70% revenue share (A3)
289
206
286
422
1,203
271
287
78
Add: Other eliminations
64
55
65
84
268
61
58
17
Pro Forma Adjusted Operations and Support Expenses
$23,674
$21,994
$24,080
$27,375
$97,123
$25,610
$26,076
$25,446
Reported Operations and Support Expense Growth Rate Y/Y
8.5%
16.2%
-6.8%
Adjusted Operations and Support Expense Growth Rate Y/Y
6.4%
13.5%
-7.3%
Pro Forma Adjusted Operations and Support Expense Growth Rate Y/Y
8.2%
18.6%
5.7%
Depreciation and Amortization Expense
3/31/20
6/30/20
9/30/20
12/31/20
2020
3/31/21
6/30/21
9/30/21
Reported AT&T Depreciation and Amortization Expense
$7,222
$7,285
$7,030
$6,979
$28,516
$5,809
$5,761
$5,619
Adjustments (B1)
(2,056)
(2,145)
(1,921)
(1,904)
(8,026)
(1,131)
(1,069)
(1,012)
Adjusted Depreciation and Amortization Expense
5,166
5,140
5,109
5,075
20,490
4,678
4,692
4,607
Less: Video Depreciation (A1)
(591)
(593)
(557)
(521)
(2,262)
(164)
(148)
(44)
Add: Other consolidation
-
1
-
1
2
-
-
-
Pro Forma Adjusted Depreciation and Amortization Expense
$4,575
$4,548
$4,552
$4,555
$18,230
$4,514
$4,544
$4,563
Reported Depreciation and Amortization Expense Growth Rate Y/Y
-19.6%
-20.9%
-20.1%
Adjusted Depreciation and Amortization Expense Growth Rate Y/Y
-9.4%
-8.7%
-9.8%
Pro Forma Adjusted Depreciation and Amortization Expense Growth Rate Y/Y
-1.3%
-0.1%
0.2%
Operating Income
3/31/20
6/30/20
9/30/20
12/31/20
2020
3/31/21
6/30/21
9/30/21
Reported AT&T Operating Income (Loss)
$
7,486
$
3,532
$
6,132
$
(10,745)
$
6,405
$
7,661
$
3,269
$
7,109
Adjustments (B1)
1,580
5,440
2,072
18,559
27,651
1,225
5,624
1,303
Adjusted Operating Income
9,066
8,972
8,204
7,814
34,056
8,886
8,893
8,412
Less: Video (A1)
(796)
(619)
(570)
(189)
(2,174)
(901)
(1,216)
(374)
Add: WarnerMedia sales to Video (A2)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Add: WarnerMedia sales of DIRECTV advertising inventory (A3)
374
255
370
564
1,563
349
372
99
Add: WarnerMedia/DIRECTV 70% revenue share (A3)
(289)
(206)
(286)
(422)
(1,203)
(271)
(287)
(78)
Add: Other eliminations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pro Forma Adjusted Operating Income
$
8,355
$
8,402
$
7,718
$
7,767
$
32,242
$
8,063
$
7,762
$
8,059
Reported Operating Income Growth Rate Y/Y
2.3%
-7.4%
15.9%
Adjusted Operating Income Growth Rate Y/Y
-2.0%
-0.9%
2.5%
Pro Forma Adjusted Operating Income Growth Rate Y/Y
-3.5%
-7.6%
4.4%
Reported Operating Income Margin
17.5%
8.6%
14.5%
-23.5%
3.7%
17.4%
7.4%
17.8%
Adjusted Operating Income Margin
21.2%
21.9%
19.4%
17.1%
19.8%
20.2%
20.2%
21.1%
Pro Forma Adjusted Operating Income Margin
22.8%
24.0%
21.2%
19.6%
21.8%
21.1%
20.2%
21.2%
EBITDA
3/31/20
6/30/20
9/30/20
12/31/20
2020
3/31/21
6/30/21
9/30/21
Reported AT&T Net Income (Loss)
$
4,963
$
1,563
$
3,168
$
(13,515)
$
(3,821)
$
7,942
$
1,874
$
6,273
Additions:
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
1,302
935
766
(2,038)
965
2,122
751
1,539
Interest Expense
2,018
2,041
1,972
1,894
7,925
1,870
1,684
1,667
Equity in Net Income (Loss) of Affiliates
6
10
(5)
(106)
(95)
(52)
(41)
(91)
Other (Income) Expense - net
(803)
(1,017)
231
3,020
1,431
(4,221)
(999)
(2,279)
Depreciation and amortization
7,222
7,285
7,030
6,979
28,516
5,809
5,761
5,619
EBITDA
14,708
10,817
13,162
(3,766)
34,921
13,470
9,030
12,728
Adjustments (B1)
(476)
3,295
151
16,655
19,625
94
4,555
291
Adjusted EBITDA
14,232
14,112
13,313
12,889
54,546
13,564
13,585
13,019
Less: Video (A1)
(1,387)
(1,212)
(1,127)
(710)
(4,436)
(1,065)
(1,364)
(418)
Add: WarnerMedia sales to Video (A2)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Add: WarnerMedia sales of DIRECTV advertising inventory (A3)
374
256
370
565
1,565
349
372
99
Add: WarnerMedia/DIRECTV 70% revenue share (A3)
(289)
(206)
(286)
(422)
(1,203)
(271)
(287)
(78)
Add: Other eliminations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA
$
12,930
$
12,950
$
12,270
$
12,322
$
50,472
$
12,577
$
12,306
$
12,622
Adjusted EBITDA Growth Rate Y/Y
-4.7%
-3.7%
-2.2%
Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Growth Rate Y/Y
-2.7%
-5.0%
2.9%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
33.3%
34.5%
31.4%
28.2%
31.8%
30.9%
30.8%
32.6%
Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin
35.3%
37.1%
33.8%
31.0%
34.2%
32.9%
32.1%
33.2%
After the transaction, AT&T expects to retain incurred operations and support costs in the range of ~$500M per quarter and depreciation costs for network infrastructure that provides both U-verse video and broadband services of ~$150M per quarter, of which approximately 50% will be received from DIRECTV through transition service agreements and commercial arrangements. These pro formas do not include the impacts of accounting for the NFL SUNDAY TICKET, per the Contribution Agreement.
NOTES
(A) Notes to Pro Forma Adjustments
(A1) Video business results as reported in AT&T's consolidated financial results; quarters ended 2021 exclude retained depreciation on assets supporting U-verse products
(A2) Intercompany transactions between WarnerMedia and Video that are external following the close of the transaction
(A3) DIRECTV's advertising inventory sold by WarnerMedia (Xandr business) pursuant to commercial agreement, with WarnerMedia recording all the advertising revenues and an expense for DIRECTV's 70% revenue share
(B1) Non-GAAP Adjustments2:
3/31/20
6/30/20
9/30/20
12/31/20
2020
3/31/21
6/30/21
9/30/21
Merger Costs
$
182
$
211
$
38
$
37
$
468
$
37
$
-
$
130
Employee separation costs and benefit-related (gain) loss
119
765
40
253
1,177
57
-
-
Impairments
123
2,319
73
16,365
18,880
-
4,555
161
Gain (loss) on spectrum transaction
(900)
-
-
-
(900)
-
-
-
Adjustments to Operations and Support Expenses/ EBITDA
(476)
3,295
151
16,655
19,625
94
4,555
291
Amortization of intangibles
2,056
2,145
1,921
1,890
8,012
1,131
1,069
1,012
Impairments
-
-
-
14
14
-
-
-
Adjustments to Operating Income
$
1,580
$
5,440
$
2,072
$
18,559
$
27,651
$
1,225
$
5,624
$
1,303
As reported in AT&T's Forms 8-K filed April 22, 2020, July 23, 2020, October 22, 2020, January 27, 2021, April 22, 2021, July 22, 2021. and October 21, 2021