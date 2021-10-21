|
AT&T : Third-Quarter Earnings Financial and Operational Schedules & Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Financial and Operational Schedules & Non-GAAP Reconciliations
October 21ST, 2021
AT&T Inc.
Financial Data
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
Dollars in millions except per share amounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Third Quarter
|
Percent
|
|
Nine-Month Period
|
Percent
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Change
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Change
|
Operating Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service
|
$
|
34,843
|
$
|
37,782
|
(7.8)% $
|
112,303
|
$
|
113,716
|
(1.2)%
|
Equipment
|
|
5,079
|
|
4,558
|
11.4 %
|
|
15,603
|
|
12,353
|
26.3 %
|
Total Operating Revenues
|
|
39,922
|
|
42,340
|
(5.7)%
|
|
127,906
|
|
126,069
|
1.5 %
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equipment
|
|
5,427
|
|
4,552
|
19.2 %
|
|
16,324
|
|
12,622
|
29.3 %
|
Broadcast, programming and operations
|
|
4,750
|
|
6,912
|
(31.3)%
|
|
19,891
|
|
19,555
|
1.7 %
|
Other cost of revenues (exclusive of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
depreciation and amortization shown
|
|
7,649
|
|
8,375
|
(8.7)%
|
|
23,797
|
|
24,833
|
(4.2)%
|
separately below)
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
9,207
|
|
9,266
|
(0.6)%
|
|
27,950
|
|
27,857
|
0.3 %
|
Asset impairments and abandonments
|
|
161
|
|
73
|
- %
|
4,716
|
|
2,515
|
87.5 %
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
5,619
|
|
7,030
|
(20.1)%
|
|
17,189
|
|
21,537
|
(20.2)%
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
|
32,813
|
|
36,208
|
(9.4)%
|
|
109,867
|
|
108,919
|
0.9 %
|
Operating Income
|
|
7,109
|
|
6,132
|
15.9 %
|
|
18,039
|
|
17,150
|
5.2 %
|
Interest Expense
|
|
1,667
|
|
1,972
|
(15.5)%
|
|
5,221
|
|
6,031
|
(13.4)%
|
Equity in Net Income (Loss) of Affiliates
|
|
91
|
|
5
|
- %
|
184
|
|
(11)
|
- %
|
Other Income (Expense) - Net
|
|
2,279
|
|
(231)
|
- %
|
7,499
|
|
1,589
|
- %
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
|
7,812
|
|
3,934
|
98.6 %
|
|
20,501
|
|
12,697
|
61.5 %
|
Income Tax Expense
|
|
1,539
|
|
766
|
- %
|
4,412
|
|
3,003
|
46.9 %
|
Net Income
|
|
6,273
|
|
3,168
|
98.0 %
|
|
16,089
|
|
9,694
|
66.0 %
|
Less: Net Income Attributable to
|
|
(355)
|
|
(352)
|
(0.9)%
|
|
(1,051)
|
|
(987)
|
(6.5)%
|
Noncontrolling Interest
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income Attributable to AT&T
|
$
|
5,918
|
$
|
2,816
|
- %
|
$
|
15,038
|
$
|
8,707
|
72.7 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Preferred Stock Dividends
|
|
(50)
|
|
(54)
|
7.4 %
|
|
(156)
|
|
(138)
|
(13.0)%
|
Net Income Attributable
|
$
|
5,868
|
$
|
2,762
|
- % $
|
14,882
|
$
|
8,569
|
73.7 %
|
to Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic Earnings Per Share Attributable
|
$
|
0.82
|
$
|
0.39
|
- % $
|
2.07
|
$
|
1.19
|
73.9 %
|
to Common Stock
|
Weighted Average Common
|
|
7,171
|
|
7,147
|
0.3 %
|
|
7,167
|
|
7,160
|
0.1 %
|
Shares Outstanding (000,000)
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share Attributable
|
$
|
0.82
|
$
|
0.39
|
- % $
|
2.07
|
$
|
1.19
|
73.9 %
|
to Common Stock
|
Weighted Average Common
|
|
7,202
|
|
7,173
|
0.4 %
|
|
7,197
|
|
7,186
|
0.2 %
|
Shares Outstanding with Dilution (000,000)
|
|
|
|
AT&T Inc.
Financial Data
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
Dollars in millions
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
21,270
|
$
|
9,740
|
Accounts receivable - net of related allowances for credit loss of $806 and $1,221
|
|
16,304
|
|
20,215
|
Inventories
|
|
3,088
|
|
3,695
|
Prepaid and other current assets
|
|
16,568
|
|
18,358
|
Total current assets
|
|
57,230
|
|
52,008
|
Noncurrent Inventories and Theatrical Film and Television Production Costs
|
|
17,811
|
|
14,752
|
Property, Plant and Equipment - Net
|
|
124,419
|
|
127,315
|
Goodwill
|
|
133,663
|
|
135,259
|
Licenses - Net
|
|
112,423
|
|
93,840
|
Trademarks and Trade Names - Net
|
|
22,097
|
|
23,297
|
Distribution Networks - Net
|
|
12,408
|
|
13,793
|
Other Intangible Assets - Net
|
|
12,338
|
|
15,386
|
Investments in and Advances to Equity Affiliates
|
|
8,629
|
|
1,780
|
Operating Lease Right-Of-Use Assets
|
|
24,341
|
|
24,714
|
Other Assets
|
|
21,748
|
|
23,617
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
547,107
|
$
|
525,761
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Debt maturing within one year
|
$
|
23,755
|
$
|
3,470
|
Note payable to DIRECTV
|
|
1,180
|
|
-
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
47,926
|
|
50,051
|
Advanced billings and customer deposits
|
|
4,991
|
|
6,176
|
Dividends payable
|
|
3,749
|
|
3,741
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
81,601
|
|
63,438
|
Long-Term Debt
|
|
155,406
|
|
153,775
|
Deferred Credits and Other Noncurrent Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
63,405
|
|
60,472
|
Postemployment benefit obligation
|
|
14,158
|
|
18,276
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
21,510
|
|
22,202
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
|
29,466
|
|
28,358
|
Noncurrent note payable to DIRECTV
|
|
258
|
|
-
|
Total deferred credits and other noncurrent liabilities
|
|
128,797
|
|
129,308
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Common stock
|
|
7,621
|
|
7,621
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
130,035
|
|
130,175
|
Retained earnings
|
|
41,091
|
|
37,457
|
Treasury stock
|
|
(17,319)
|
|
(17,910)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
2,343
|
|
4,330
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
|
17,532
|
|
17,567
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
181,303
|
|
179,240
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$
|
547,107
|
$
|
525,761
AT&T Inc.
Financial Data
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Dollars in millions
UnauditedNine-Month Period
2021 2020
|
Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
16,089
|
$
|
9,694
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
17,189
|
|
21,537
|
Amortization of film and television costs
|
|
8,421
|
|
6,448
|
Distributed (undistributed) earnings from investments in equity affiliates
|
|
102
|
|
108
|
Provision for uncollectible accounts
|
|
858
|
|
1,611
|
Deferred income tax expense
|
|
3,187
|
|
2,248
|
Net (gain) loss on investments, net of impairments
|
|
(965)
|
|
(689)
|
Pension and postretirement benefit expense (credit)
|
|
(2,870)
|
|
(2,245)
|
Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits
|
|
(3,021)
|
|
63
|
Asset impairments and abandonments
|
|
4,716
|
|
2,515
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables
|
|
57
|
|
2,321
|
Other current assets, inventories and theatrical film and television production costs
|
|
(11,928)
|
|
(7,836)
|
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
|
|
(2,254)
|
|
(4,905)
|
Equipment installment receivables and related sales
|
|
715
|
|
(148)
|
Deferred customer contract acquisition and fulfillment costs
|
|
316
|
|
453
|
Postretirement claims and contributions
|
|
(425)
|
|
(409)
|
Other - net
|
|
516
|
|
2,282
|
Total adjustments
|
|
14,614
|
|
23,354
|
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|
|
30,703
|
|
33,048
|
Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(12,696)
|
|
(13,283)
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
(23,533)
|
|
(1,215)
|
Dispositions
|
|
9,086
|
|
428
|
Other - net
|
|
(190)
|
|
344
|
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|
|
(27,333)
|
|
(13,726)
|
Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in short-term borrowings with original maturities of three months or less
|
|
630
|
|
(17)
|
Issuance of other short-term borrowings
|
|
17,476
|
|
9,440
|
Repayment of other short-term borrowings
|
|
(2,448)
|
|
(7,710)
|
Issuance of long-term debt
|
|
9,931
|
|
31,987
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
|
(1,653)
|
|
(37,583)
|
Note payable to DIRECTV, net of payments of $361
|
|
1,439
|
|
-
|
Payment of vendor financing
|
|
(4,013)
|
|
(1,965)
|
Issuance of preferred stock
|
|
-
|
|
3,869
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
|
(191)
|
|
(5,483)
|
Issuance of treasury stock
|
|
89
|
|
88
|
Issuance of preferred interests in subsidiaries
|
|
-
|
|
1,979
|
Dividends paid
|
|
(11,319)
|
|
(11,215)
|
Other - net
|
|
(1,776)
|
|
(5,158)
|
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
|
|
8,165
|
|
(21,768)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
11,535
|
|
(2,446)
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash beginning of year
|
|
9,870
|
|
12,295
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash End of Period
|
$
|
21,405
|
$
|
9,849
AT&T Inc.
Consolidated Supplementary Data
Supplementary Financial Data
|
Dollars in millions except per share amounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Third Quarter
|
Percent
|
|
Nine-Month Period
|
Percent
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Change
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Change
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
$
|
4,666
|
$
|
3,819
|
22.2 % $
|
12,564
|
$
|
13,191
|
(4.8)
|
%
|
Interest during construction - capital expenditures
|
|
38
|
|
32
|
18.8 %
|
|
132
|
|
92
|
43.5
|
%
|
Total Capital Expenditures
|
$
|
4,704
|
$
|
3,851
|
22.2 % $
|
12,696
|
$
|
13,283
|
(4.4)
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business acquisitions
|
$
|
(26)
|
$
|
25
|
- % $
|
-
|
$
|
153
|
-
|
%
|
Spectrum acquisitions
|
|
131
|
|
16
|
- %
|
23,017
|
|
1,062
|
-
|
%
|
Interest during construction - spectrum
|
|
259
|
|
-
|
- %
|
516
|
|
-
|
-
|
%
|
Total Acquisitions
|
$
|
364
|
$
|
41
|
- %
|
$
|
23,533
|
$
|
1,215
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Paid for Programming and Produced Film/TV
|
$
|
4,766
|
$
|
3,062
|
55.6 % $
|
14,562
|
$
|
10,281
|
41.6
|
%
|
Content
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends Declared per Common Share
|
$
|
0.52
|
$
|
0.52
|
- % $
|
1.56
|
$
|
1.56
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,140
|
|
7,125
|
0.2
|
%
|
(000,000)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
49.7 %
|
|
44.9 %
|
480
|
BP
|
Total Employees
|
|
|
|
|
214,840
|
234,630
|
(8.4)
|
%
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
168 B
-
-
|Net income 2021
|
17 768 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2021
|
157 B
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|10,6x
|Yield 2021
|8,05%
|
|Capitalization
|
185 B
185 B
-
|EV / Sales 2021
|2,03x
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,18x
|Nbr of Employees
|230 760
|Free-Float
|93,6%
|
|
|
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
|
