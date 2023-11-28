AT&T : TitleAT&T to Webcast CEO John Stankey at UBS Conference
November 28, 2023 at 09:39 am EST
Share
DALLAS, November 28, 2023
AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with John Stankey at the UBS Global Media & Communications Conference
Tune in for a fireside chat with CEO John Stankey at the UBS Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 5, scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m. ET.
Share
Download assets Download release (PDF)
Subscribe to AT&T News
Key Takeaways:
AT&T to webcast fireside chat with John Stankey at UBS Conference
Webcast will be available live and for replay
AT&T* (NYSE:T) will webcast a fireside chat with John Stankey, chief executive officer, AT&T Inc., at the UBS Global Media & Communications Conference on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m. ET.
The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.
*About AT&T
We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.
AT&T Inc. is one of the leading American telecommunication operators. The activity is organized mainly around two areas:
- mobile telephony;
- fixed telephony and cable services: local and long-distance telephony services. The group also offers broadband Internet access, e-mail, and satellite television.
Net sales break down by source of income between sales of services (81%), and sales of equipment (19%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (96.1%), Mexico (2.6%), Latin America (0.2%), Asia/Pacific (0.5%), Europe (0.5%) and other (0.1%).