AT&T* (NYSE:T) will webcast a fireside chat with John Stankey, chief executive officer, AT&T Inc., at the UBS Global Media & Communications Conference on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.