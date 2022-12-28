AT&T : TitleAT&T to Webcast Pascal Desroches Chat on Jan. 4

AT&T * (NYSE:T) will webcast a fireside chat with Pascal Desroches, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, AT&T Inc., at Citi's 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET.
The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.
