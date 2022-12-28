Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AT&T Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    T   US00206R1023

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:45 2022-12-28 pm EST
18.27 USD   -1.06%
09:01aAT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Pascal Desroches at Citi's 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference on January 4
BU
12/27AT&T's Gigapower Joint Venture Reflects Low-Risk Opportunity to Scale Fiber Operations, Goldman Says
MT
12/27AT&T's Financials Not Expected to Be Impacted Near-Term by Fiber Network JV With BlackRock Alternatives, Says Goldman Sachs
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AT&T : TitleAT&T to Webcast Pascal Desroches Chat on Jan. 4

12/28/2022 | 01:32pm EST
AT&T * (NYSE:T) will webcast a fireside chat with Pascal Desroches, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, AT&T Inc., at Citi's 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

Attachments

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 18:26:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AT&T INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 125 B - -
Net income 2022 19 051 M - -
Net Debt 2022 128 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,31x
Yield 2022 6,05%
Capitalization 132 B 132 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
EV / Sales 2023 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 203 000
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 18,46 $
Average target price 20,15 $
Spread / Average Target 9,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John T. Stankey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pascal Desroches Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
Jeremy Alan Legg Chief Technology Officer
Jeffrey Scott McElfresh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AT&T INC.-0.63%131 549
T-MOBILE US21.56%175 413
KDDI CORPORATION19.81%66 005
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.6.66%63 511
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-15.81%59 589
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-25.26%27 576