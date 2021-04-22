Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  AT&T Inc.
  News
  Summary
    T

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/22 11:20:24 am
31.625 USD   +5.03%
11:09aAT&T Up Over 5%, Most Active Stock in the S&P 500 So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
10:35aAT&T  : shares rise after Q1 results top analyst estimates
AQ
10:20aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Chevron, Toyota, Sony...
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AT&T Up Over 5%, Most Active Stock in the S&P 500 So Far Today -- Data Talk

04/22/2021 | 11:09am EDT
AT&T Inc. (T) is currently at $31.62, up $1.51 or 5.01%

-- Would be highest close since June 10, 2020, when it closed at $32.14

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 22, 2020, when it rose 5.84%

-- Currently up six of the past seven days

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 5.79% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending Dec. 9, 2020, when it rose 6.14%

-- Up 4.46% month-to-date

-- Up 9.94% year-to-date

-- Down 46.58% from its all-time closing high of $59.19 on July 16, 1999

-- Up 7.19% from 52 weeks ago (April 23, 2020), when it closed at $29.50

-- Down 4.85% from its 52-week closing high of $33.23 on June 8, 2020

-- Up 19.32% from its 52-week closing low of $26.50 on Oct. 28, 2020

-- Traded as high as $31.89; highest intraday level since Dec. 9, 2020, when it hit $31.89

-- Up 5.91% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 22, 2020, when it rose as much as 6.66%

-- Fifth best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:48:32 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-22-21 1108ET

All news about AT&T INC.
10:20aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Chevron, Toyota, Sony...
09:35aJob data is much better than expected
09:26aAT&T  : First-Quarter Results Climb Year-on-Year With Guidance 'On Track' as HBO..
MT
09:20aWall Street Tips Lower Pre-Bell, Weekly Jobless Claims Fall to 547,000
MT
09:15aAT&T's Revenue Rises as Wireless Unit, HBO Add Customers--2nd Update
DJ
08:29aUS Futures Slip Ahead of Jobless Claims, Earnings
MT
07:01aAT&T  : Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Grow; Issues 2021 Outlook
MT
06:51aAT&T : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 172 B - -
Net income 2021 15 522 M - -
Net Debt 2021 158 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 6,92%
Capitalization 215 B 215 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,17x
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 230 760
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 30,74 $
Last Close Price 30,11 $
Spread / Highest target 42,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John T. Stankey President, CEO, COO & Director
Pascal Desroches Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
David S. Huntley Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Executive VP
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T INC.8.89%214 939
T-MOBILE US-2.02%164 199
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.23.13%159 350
KDDI CORPORATION9.46%70 647
VODAFONE GROUP PLC9.84%52 073
AMéRICA MóVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.07%48 414
