AT&T Up Over 5%, Most Active Stock in the S&P 500 So Far Today -- Data Talk

AT&T Inc. (T) is currently at $31.62, up $1.51 or 5.01%

-- Would be highest close since June 10, 2020, when it closed at $32.14

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 22, 2020, when it rose 5.84%

-- Currently up six of the past seven days

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 5.79% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending Dec. 9, 2020, when it rose 6.14%

-- Up 4.46% month-to-date

-- Up 9.94% year-to-date

-- Down 46.58% from its all-time closing high of $59.19 on July 16, 1999

-- Up 7.19% from 52 weeks ago (April 23, 2020), when it closed at $29.50

-- Down 4.85% from its 52-week closing high of $33.23 on June 8, 2020

-- Up 19.32% from its 52-week closing low of $26.50 on Oct. 28, 2020

-- Traded as high as $31.89; highest intraday level since Dec. 9, 2020, when it hit $31.89

-- Up 5.91% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 22, 2020, when it rose as much as 6.66%

-- Fifth best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:48:32 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-22-21 1108ET