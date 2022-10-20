AT&T Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

AT&T Inc. (T) is currently at $16.74, up $1.21 or 7.75%

--Would be highest close since Sept. 19, 2022, when it closed at $16.76

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 26, 2020, when it rose 7.75%

--Currently up three of the past four days

--Up 9.16% month-to-date

--Down 9.86% year-to-date

--Down 62.54% from its all-time closing high of $44.70 on July 16, 1999

--Down 13.92% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 21, 2021), when it closed at $19.45

--Down 21.46% from its 52-week closing high of $21.32 on May 26, 2022

--Up 14.46% from its 52-week closing low of $14.63 on Oct. 12, 2022

--Traded as high as $16.77; highest intraday level since Sept. 19, 2022, when it hit $16.86

--Up 7.92% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since April 11, 2022, when it rose as much as 8.45%

--Best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Second most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:12:49 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1031ET