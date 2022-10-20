Advanced search
    T   US00206R1023

AT&T INC.

(T)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:44 2022-10-20 am EDT
16.82 USD   +8.20%
10:32aAT&T Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:29aTwists and turns
MS
07:18aAT&T Posts Higher Q3 Adjusted Profit, Lower Revenue; Lifts Full-Year Guidance
MT
AT&T Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

10/20/2022 | 10:32am EDT
AT&T Inc. (T) is currently at $16.74, up $1.21 or 7.75%


--Would be highest close since Sept. 19, 2022, when it closed at $16.76

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 26, 2020, when it rose 7.75%

--Currently up three of the past four days

--Up 9.16% month-to-date

--Down 9.86% year-to-date

--Down 62.54% from its all-time closing high of $44.70 on July 16, 1999

--Down 13.92% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 21, 2021), when it closed at $19.45

--Down 21.46% from its 52-week closing high of $21.32 on May 26, 2022

--Up 14.46% from its 52-week closing low of $14.63 on Oct. 12, 2022

--Traded as high as $16.77; highest intraday level since Sept. 19, 2022, when it hit $16.86

--Up 7.92% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since April 11, 2022, when it rose as much as 8.45%

--Best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Second most active stock in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 10:12:49 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1031ET

All news about AT&T INC.
10:32aAT&T Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:29aTwists and turns
MS
07:18aAT&T Posts Higher Q3 Adjusted Profit, Lower Revenue; Lifts Full-Year Guidance
MT
06:32aEarnings Flash (T) AT&T Reports Q3 Revenue $30.04B, vs. Street Est of $29.86B
MT
06:31aEarnings Flash (T) AT&T Reports Q3 EPS $0.68, vs. Street Est of $0.61
MT
06:27aAt&t Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/19Poor, less white US neighborhoods get worst internet deals
AQ
10/17Credit Suisse Lowers AT&T's Price Target to $18 from $21, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/17CCP Capital Strategies, LLC acquired Wireless Marit..
CI
10/14AT&T Agrees to Pay $23 Million to Resolve Federal Investigation into Efforts To Influen..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on AT&T INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 126 B - -
Net income 2022 17 189 M - -
Net Debt 2022 128 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,70x
Yield 2022 7,19%
Capitalization 111 B 111 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 203 000
Free-Float 93,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 15,54 $
Average target price 20,82 $
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John T. Stankey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pascal Desroches Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
Jeremy Alan Legg Chief Technology Officer
Jeffrey Scott McElfresh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AT&T INC.-16.35%110 737
T-MOBILE US17.04%170 224
KDDI CORPORATION27.31%62 601
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.5.69%58 487
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-21.90%53 481
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-9.89%31 399