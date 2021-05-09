Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AT&T Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    T   US00206R1023

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 05/07 04:10:00 pm
32.16 USD   -0.77%
05:45aAT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile Challenge Rule Targeting Robocalls
DJ
05/07AT&T  : Debt Detail as of March 31, 2021
PU
05/07AT&T  : Recognized at 2021 DiversityInc Awards
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile Challenge Rule Targeting Robocalls

05/09/2021 | 05:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ryan Tracy

WASHINGTON -- The nation's largest wireless carriers are lobbying to delay a new regulation on robocalls aimed at overseas scammers who make them, citing concerns that the rule could end up blocking legitimate calls.

The Federal Communications Commission rule, set to take effect Sept. 28, would require foreign-based phone companies to step up efforts to fight illegal robocalls or risk being blocked from sending calls to the U.S.

Many of the billions of robocalls annoying Americans emanate from India, the Philippines and other countries. FCC officials say the regulation, known as the foreign provider prohibition, would allow them to better trace the sources of illegal calls and block companies that carry them.

The nation's largest telecoms -- AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and T-Mobile US Inc. -- say they support measures aimed at stemming illegal robocalls, but that the foreign-provider prohibition as written could have unintended negative consequences.

They say foreign-based phone companies aren't prepared for the rule, which could lead to legitimate calls being blocked because U.S. carriers aren't allowed to accept calls from companies that aren't in compliance.

For example, if an American customer travels to India and calls home with her mobile phone, the call might not go through if the local Indian phone company isn't in good standing with the FCC.

CTIA, a trade group representing Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, petitioned the FCC to delay implementation in December and said the foreign provider prohibition "lacks sufficient support" under the Administrative Procedure Act. Executives have since been calling FCC staff to make their case for a delay, FCC records show.

"We strongly support the direction the FCC is going to address the foreign robocall problem, to police the edge of the U.S. telephone network," Verizon associate general counsel Christopher Oatway said in an interview. "We would like to pause the process, reexamine what needs to be done and continue to work on ways to create effective barriers to these incessant calls."

George Slover, senior policy counsel with Consumer Reports, a nonprofit that reviews products and advocates for consumers, said it is important that the rules don't affect Americans' legitimate calls, but the FCC shouldn't delay too long.

"A slight pause could be helpful" to address unintended consequences, he said. "If the foreign providers aren't making every effort to complete and certify compliance, there needs to be consequences for that."

In comments to the FCC, the only person to counter the telecoms' delay request was David Frankel, chief executive of ZipDX LLC, a Utah-based conference call provider.

Mr. Frankel, who helped develop an industry robocall tracing program, conceded that the program might inconvenience some Americans traveling abroad. But he said those whose calls are blocked have other methods at their disposal, such as a wifi call, text or calling from a hotel or office.

"How many Americans are overseas in circumstances where they are trying to call home this way, versus how many people are being bombarded with these illegal calls?" he asked.

The wireless giants declined to say how many customers might be affected by the rule. A CTIA spokesman said the group's focus "is on working with the FCC to help clarify the scope and implementation."

AT&T and T-Mobile declined to comment. Other companies have written to the FCC backing the wireless giants.

The FCC declined to comment. It isn't required to respond to the industry's pending petition.

The foreign provider prohibition is part of a broader agenda to plug the robocall deluge. Like other anti-robocall moves, it cuts against history.

The telephone network was set up to ensure calls go through no matter what. Now the industry and regulators are trying to cut off illegal calls before they ring.

The FCC has empowered companies to block suspected illegal calls, mandated caller ID authentication and threatened to shut down small companies facilitating illegal calls. Big wireless companies generally cheered these moves.

The foreign provider prohibition would extend the fight beyond U.S. borders. It requires any phone company that wants to send a call to the U.S. bearing a U.S. number to first register with the FCC and certify that it has taken "specific reasonable steps" to mitigate illegal calls.

Once registered, the company's name will go into an FCC database. U.S. phone companies may only accept calls from companies in the database.

In effect, the FCC is creating leverage for itself to police overseas phone companies. If one of them is found to be sending illegal calls, the FCC could remove the company's name from the database, which would mean U.S. companies have to stop accepting the company's calls.

Some in the industry call this framework a "chain of trust," where each company that touches a phone call is agreeing to watch out for scams. If the chain only includes U.S. companies, that "would ignore a majority of the worst illegal robocall traffic ravaging U.S. consumers," Verizon told the FCC in a May 2020 letter.

Now the wireless giants say the chain of trust isn't ready for prime time. AT&T said that as of February, it had attempted to contact more than 50 foreign carriers, and one intended to register. That could lead to problems with international calls, a source of revenue for U.S. carriers.

In an April 13 meeting with FCC staff, executives from AT&T and Verizon raised another argument. The foreign provider prohibition has a potential loophole, they said, because it applies only to companies who send calls to the U.S. directly. If a company instead sent the call through a middleman, it could get around the rule.

"This would be a breakdown of the chain of trust," executives told the staff, according to a letter to the FCC summarizing the meeting.

Mr. Frankel, CEO of the Utah telecom company, said problems with the rule should be worked out without delaying its impact.

"We have this rampant illegal robocall problem in this country, which has been festering and ongoing," he said. "For the telecommunications carriers in this country to say, 'Let's press the pause button and kick the can'...I said, 'No!' "

Write to Ryan Tracy at ryan.tracy@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-21 0544ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AT&T INC. -0.77% 32.16 Delayed Quote.11.82%
T-MOBILE US 0.17% 139.12 Delayed Quote.3.17%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS -0.96% 58.72 Delayed Quote.0.92%
All news about AT&T INC.
05:45aAT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile Challenge Rule Targeting Robocalls
DJ
05/07AT&T  : Debt Detail as of March 31, 2021
PU
05/07AT&T  : Recognized at 2021 DiversityInc Awards
PU
05/07Cinemark Signs Exhibitor Pacts With Four New Film Studios
MT
05/07AT&T  : to Webcast Keynote by WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar
PU
05/07AT&T  : to Webcast Jason Kilar Keynote at MoffettNathanson Media & Communication..
BU
05/07Cinemark Sees Recovery Signs After Mixed First Quarter as Deals With Key Film..
MT
05/06AT&T  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
05/06AT&T  : Announces Availability of Super-Fast 5G+ Service at Lumen Field
PR
05/06AT&T  : Join Us and Carry The Load to Honor Our Military Heroes
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 173 B - -
Net income 2021 20 422 M - -
Net Debt 2021 161 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 6,48%
Capitalization 230 B 230 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,26x
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 230 760
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 31,40 $
Last Close Price 32,16 $
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target -2,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John T. Stankey President, CEO, COO & Director
Pascal Desroches Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
David S. Huntley Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Executive VP
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T INC.11.82%229 573
T-MOBILE US3.17%173 463
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.24.10%160 164
KDDI CORPORATION10.21%70 832
VODAFONE GROUP PLC17.26%55 651
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.79%49 213