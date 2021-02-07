Log in
AT&T : and Cox Media Group Reach New Multi-Year Agreement

02/07/2021 | 11:30am EST
AT&T and Cox Media Group Reach New Multi-Year Retransmission Consent Agreement

Deal Covers 26 CMG-Owned Stations in 20 Nielsen Designated Markets Across DIRECTV, AT&T TV and U-verse Video Services

AT&T* (NYSE: T) and Cox Media Group ('CMG') have entered into a new multi-year retransmission consent agreement to provide CMG-owned local broadcast stations to customers of AT&T's video platforms across the country. All CMG stations have returned to any impacted AT&T homes.

The agreement includes retransmission consent for all CMG-owned stations serving 20 Nielsen markets including:

Alexandria, LA

Atlanta, GA

Binghamton, NY

Boston, MA

Charlotte, NC

Dayton, OH

Eureka, CA

Greenville-Greenwood, MS

Idaho Falls-Pocatello, ID

Jacksonville, FL

Medford, OR

Memphis, TN

Orlando, FL

Pittsburgh, PA

Seattle, WA

Spokane, WA

Syracuse, NY

Tulsa, OK

Yakima-Tri Cities, WA

Yuma, AZ

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The parties appreciate consumers' patience during this negotiation.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

About Cox Media Group

Cox Media Group (CMG) is an industry-leading media company with dominant brands, award-winning content, and exceptional people. CMG provides valuable local content to diverse audiences in the communities in which it serves. The company's operations include 33 market-leading television stations in 20 markets, 54 award-winning radio stations in 10 markets and numerous multi-platform streaming video and digital platforms. Cox Media Group's portfolio includes affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable independent stations. Additionally, Cox Media Group operates the National Advertising Platform business of CoxReps; and offers a full suite of local and regional advertising services with Local Solutions. For more information about Cox Media Group and its businesses, please visit www.coxmediagroup.com.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 07 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2021 16:30:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
