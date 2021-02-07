AT&T : and Cox Media Group Reach New Multi-Year Agreement

Deal Covers 26 CMG-Owned Stations in 20 Nielsen Designated Markets Across DIRECTV, AT&T TV and U-verse Video Services

AT&T* (NYSE: T) and Cox Media Group ('CMG') have entered into a new multi-year retransmission consent agreement to provide CMG-owned local broadcast stations to customers of AT&T's video platforms across the country. All CMG stations have returned to any impacted AT&T homes.

The agreement includes retransmission consent for all CMG-owned stations serving 20 Nielsen markets including:

Alexandria, LA Atlanta, GA Binghamton, NY Boston, MA Charlotte, NC Dayton, OH Eureka, CA Greenville-Greenwood, MS Idaho Falls-Pocatello, ID Jacksonville, FL Medford, OR Memphis, TN Orlando, FL Pittsburgh, PA Seattle, WA Spokane, WA Syracuse, NY Tulsa, OK Yakima-Tri Cities, WA Yuma, AZ

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The parties appreciate consumers' patience during this negotiation.