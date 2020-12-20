Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T Inc.    T

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AT&T : and TEGNA Joint Statement on Reaching New Retransmission Consent Agreement

12/20/2020 | 11:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Multi-Year Deal Covers 64 TEGNA-Owned Stations in 51 Nielsen Designated Markets Across DIRECTV, AT&T TV and U-verse Video Services

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) and AT&T (NYSE: T) have entered into a new multi-year retransmission consent agreement to provide TEGNA-owned local broadcast stations to customers of AT&T’s video platforms across the country. All TEGNA stations are returning today to any impacted AT&T homes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201220005018/en/

AT&T and TEGNA regret any inconvenience to their customers and viewers and thank them for their patience.

The agreement includes retransmission consent for all 64 TEGNA-owned stations serving 51 Nielsen markets including Atlanta, Charlotte, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Phoenix, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa and Washington, among many others. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

About TEGNA

TEGNA, Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across, platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about AT&T INC.
11:18aAT&T : and TEGNA Joint Statement on Reaching New Retransmission Consent Agreemen..
BU
11:01aAT&T : and TEGNA Reach a New Retransmission Agreement
PU
12/18AT&T : The Year of Connectivity | AT&T in 2020
PU
12/18AT&T : Should you invest in General Electric, Moderna, Apple, AT&T, or Coca-Cola..
PR
12/17AT&T : Indiana 5G Zone Opens Research and Commercialization Lab
PU
12/17AT&T : Customers Can Watch HBO Max on Roku Dec. 17
PU
12/17AT&T : Kansas's FirstNet Network Expands, Boosts Capabilities
PU
12/17AT&T : FirstNet Powers Las Vegas Public Safety, Becomes a Smart City for the Fut..
PU
12/17AT&T : Southern Nevada Transportation to Implement Thermal Imaging Solution to H..
PR
12/17AT&T : FirstNet Cell Sites Launching Nationwide to Support Public Safety
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 171 B - -
Net income 2020 12 441 M - -
Net Debt 2020 145 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
Yield 2020 7,08%
Capitalization 209 B 209 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,08x
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 235 000
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 31,89 $
Last Close Price 29,40 $
Spread / Highest target 29,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John T. Stankey President, CEO, COO & Director
Randall L. Stephenson Executive Chairman
John J. Stephens Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Scott T. Ford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T INC.-24.77%209 476
T-MOBILE US68.22%163 737
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.75.65%146 691
NTT DOCOMO, INC.27.72%121 200
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-30.46%120 310
KDDI CORPORATION-7.10%66 851
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ