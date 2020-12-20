AT&T : and TEGNA Reach a New Retransmission Agreement

Multi-Year Deal Covers 64 TEGNA-Owned Stations in 51 Nielsen Designated Markets Across DIRECTV, AT&T TV and U-verse Video Services

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) and AT&T (NYSE: T) have entered into a new multi-year retransmission consent agreement to provide TEGNA-owned local broadcast stations to customers of AT&T's video platforms across the country. All TEGNA stations are returning today to any impacted AT&T homes.

AT&T and TEGNA regret any inconvenience to their customers and viewers and thank them for their patience.

The agreement includes retransmission consent for all 64 TEGNA-owned stations serving 51 Nielsen markets including Atlanta, Charlotte, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Phoenix, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa and Washington, among many others. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.