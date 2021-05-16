Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AT&T Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    T   US00206R1023

AT&T INC.

(T)
AT&T in Talks to Combine Media Assets, Including CNN, With Discovery

05/16/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
By Dana Cimilluca, Drew FitzGerald and Cara Lombardo

AT&T Inc. is in talks to combine a big portfolio of media assets, including CNN, with Discovery Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, a deal that would mark a major strategy shift for the telecom giant as the traditional TV business faces prolonged pressure.

The talks, which cover CNN and other parts of AT&T's WarnerMedia division, including the TNT and TBS cable channels, are advanced, and an agreement could be reached by Monday, the people said. Should there be a deal, AT&T shareholders would own a big stake in the new entity, some of the people said. The people cautioned that a deal isn't done yet and the talks could still fall apart. Other details of the potential transaction couldn't be learned.

A deal between WarnerMedia and Discovery, whose portfolio includes its namesake network and HGTV, would further consolidate a media business buffeted by cord-cutting and competition from streaming video.

The talks signal a major pullback by AT&T, which placed a massive bet on media with its 2018 acquisition of Time Warner Inc. for around $81 billion. That deal made it the world's most indebted nonfinancial company.

Bloomberg earlier reported that AT&T was in talks to combine media assets with Discovery.

--Benjamin Mullin contributed to this article.

Write to Dana Cimilluca at dana.cimilluca@wsj.com, Drew FitzGerald at andrew.fitzgerald@wsj.com and Cara Lombardo at cara.lombardo@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-21 1259ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AT&T INC. 0.09% 32.24 Delayed Quote.12.10%
DISCOVERY, INC. 1.19% 35.65 Delayed Quote.18.48%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 173 B - -
Net income 2021 20 420 M - -
Net Debt 2021 161 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 6,46%
Capitalization 230 B 230 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,27x
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 230 760
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 31,40 $
Last Close Price 32,24 $
Spread / Highest target 33,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John T. Stankey President, CEO, COO & Director
Pascal Desroches Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
David S. Huntley Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Executive VP
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T INC.12.10%230 194
T-MOBILE US4.95%176 455
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.5.83%133 509
KDDI CORPORATION15.20%73 462
VODAFONE GROUP PLC16.36%55 562
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.24%49 000