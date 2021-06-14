|
AT&T : 1Q by the Numbers 2021

|Sales 2021
172 B
-
-
|Net income 2021
20 272 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2021
160 B
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|10,5x
|Yield 2021
|7,11%
|Capitalization
209 B
209 B
-
|EV / Sales 2021
|2,14x
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,13x
|Nbr of Employees
|230 760
|Free-Float
|93,6%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|29
|Average target price
32,40 $
|Last Close Price
29,32 $
|Spread / Highest target
46,7%
|Spread / Average Target
10,5%
|Spread / Lowest Target
-21,6%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|AT&T INC.
|1.95%
|209 345