AT&T : Creating Unity and Connection With The Communities We Serve

The roots of Pride Month date back to 1969 at Stonewall Inn, where LGBTQ+ people of all backgrounds in New York united to fight back against an incident of police violence to demand safe spaces to freely express themselves. Fifty-two years later, the fight for equality continues. June is known as a specific month to acknowledge the progress made since the Stonewall riots, as well as celebrate the perseverance and richness of the LGBTQ+ community.

At AT&T we understand that unity starts in our own community, and we are committed to being a company that recognizes, embraces, and stands with LGBTQ+ people. It is this commitment that led us to extend our support of the Trevor Project, and launch Pronoun Pins for employees to share their preferred pronouns and show our customers that we respect and serve all identities.

During Pride Month and every month, we encourage everyone to Turn Up the Love by celebrating and standing in unity with the LGBTQ+ community. Our cameras followed President of AT&T's Western Region Ken McNeely as he toured the Turn Up the Love experience at our 1 Powell flagship store in San Francisco and talked about how AT&T is creating connections with the people we service at retail stores and communities across the country.