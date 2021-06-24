Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AT&T Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    T   US00206R1023

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/24 10:00:32 am
28.715 USD   +0.23%
09:43aAT&T  : Watch Wimbledon 2021 on DIRECTV
PU
09:43aAT&T  : Creating Unity and Connection With The Communities We Serve
PU
09:43aAT&T  : FirstNet Fleet Expands to Aid Public Safety Emergency Response
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AT&T : Creating Unity and Connection With The Communities We Serve

06/24/2021 | 09:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The roots of Pride Month date back to 1969 at Stonewall Inn, where LGBTQ+ people of all backgrounds in New York united to fight back against an incident of police violence to demand safe spaces to freely express themselves. Fifty-two years later, the fight for equality continues. June is known as a specific month to acknowledge the progress made since the Stonewall riots, as well as celebrate the perseverance and richness of the LGBTQ+ community.

At AT&T we understand that unity starts in our own community, and we are committed to being a company that recognizes, embraces, and stands with LGBTQ+ people. It is this commitment that led us to extend our support of the Trevor Project, and launch Pronoun Pins for employees to share their preferred pronouns and show our customers that we respect and serve all identities.

During Pride Month and every month, we encourage everyone to Turn Up the Love by celebrating and standing in unity with the LGBTQ+ community. Our cameras followed President of AT&T's Western Region Ken McNeely as he toured the Turn Up the Love experience at our 1 Powell flagship store in San Francisco and talked about how AT&T is creating connections with the people we service at retail stores and communities across the country.

Learn more about how we are actively supporting our LGBTQ+ employees, allies and the LGBTQ+ community.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 13:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AT&T INC.
09:43aAT&T  : Watch Wimbledon 2021 on DIRECTV
PU
09:43aAT&T  : Creating Unity and Connection With The Communities We Serve
PU
09:43aAT&T  : FirstNet Fleet Expands to Aid Public Safety Emergency Response
PU
09:32aAT&T  : FirstNet Fleet of Dedicated Deployable Network Assets Expands to Aid Pub..
PR
06/23AT&T  : EA Will Acquire Playdemic for $1.4 Billion in Cash
PU
06/23ELECTRONIC ARTS  : Acquires Mobile Game Developer Playdemic From Warner Bros. Ga..
MT
06/23Electronic Arts Buys Playdemic From Warner Bros. Games, AT&T for $1.4 Billion
DJ
06/23AT&T  : Supports Michelin in its Digital Transformation Journey
PU
06/22AT&T  : Now Labeling More Than 1 Billion Robocalls Per Month
PU
06/22AT&T  : Now Blocking or Labeling More Than 1 Billion Robocalls Per Month
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 172 B - -
Net income 2021 20 279 M - -
Net Debt 2021 160 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 7,27%
Capitalization 205 B 205 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 230 760
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 28,65 $
Average target price 32,53 $
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John T. Stankey President, CEO, COO & Director
Pascal Desroches Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
David S. Huntley Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Executive VP
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T INC.-0.38%204 561
T-MOBILE US7.55%180 832
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-4.59%118 784
KDDI CORPORATION13.24%70 697
VODAFONE GROUP PLC8.04%50 844
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.94%50 010