    T   US00206R1023

AT&T INC.

(T)
AT&T : DIRECTV Tees Up Enhanced Coverage of 2021 Women's Open

06/02/2021 | 03:13pm EDT
Download Release (PDF) DIRECTV Tees Up Enhanced Coverage of a Major Women's Tour Event for First Time with 2021 U.S. Women's Open Championship

As the 76th U.S. Women's Open Championship tees off at San Francisco's Olympic Club on June 3-6, DIRECTV will offer golf fans its DIRECTV Experience customizable coverage of a marquee women's tour event for the first time ever.

DIRECTV has been providing enhanced, customizable coverage and interactive capabilities around PGA Grand Slam tournaments including The Masters, PGA Championship, Open Championship (British Open) and Men's U.S. Open for several years. This marks a new expansion into marquee women's tour events, courtesy of a new agreement with NBC Sports and GOLF Channel.

'Women's sports are clearly on an upward trajectory as great competition leads to broader media exposure which generates wide viewer interest,' said Rob Thun, executive vice president and chief content officer at DIRECTV. 'We're very pleased to expand our enhanced sports coverage to also include one of the most important stops on the LPGA tour, the U.S. Women's Open.'

DIRECTV's U.S. Women's Open Experience is available on channels 908-910 starting with opening round play on June 3 through Championship Sunday on June 6. The Women's Open Experience is entirely in high-definition and features a mosaic channel of ongoing tournament action (Ch. 908), simulcasts of GOLF Channel or NBC coverage (Ch. 909) and a dedicated 'featured group' HD channel (Ch. 910) enabling fans to follow two separate groups of competitors as they make their way around the entire course in both a morning and afternoon group. Following are featured groups and tee times for Thursday and Friday. Saturday and Sunday featured groups and times will be determined after Friday's second round.

Thursday

  • Jessica Korda, Nelly Korda, So Yeon Ryu at 11:27 a.m. ET
  • Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson, Patty Tavatanakit at 5:12 p.m. ET

Friday

  • Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson, Patty Tavatanakit at 11:27 a.m. ET
  • Jessica Korda, Nelly Korda, So Yeon Ryu at 5:12 p.m. ET

NBC Sports' George Savaricas (play-by-play), 2008 U.S. Women's Amateur champion Amanda Blumenherst (analyst) and Tripp Isenhour (on-course reporter) will provide commentary for featured groups coverage from the U.S. Women's Open.

Viewers can also use the DIRECTV Experience interactive menu to check tee-times and each player's position on the course, look up scores on prior holes, or call up an interactive leaderboard with up-to-the-minute standings.

An industry leader in 4K UHD and customizable content for sports fans, DIRECTV is currently providing enhanced coverage and complementary interactive features for the Roland-Garros (French Open) tennis tournament, including all of the women's and men's semifinals and finals. DIRECTV plans similar 4K UHD, enhanced and interactive elements around this summer's other Grand Slam golf events including the U.S. Men's Open from Torrey Pines near San Diego June 17-20 and the Open Championship (British Open) from Royal St George's Golf Club in Sandwich, England July 15-18, produced by NBC Sports and GOLF Channel.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 19:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
