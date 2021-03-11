Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T Inc.    T

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/11 11:30:01 am
29.935 USD   -0.18%
11:16aAT&T  : FirstNet Cell Sites Launching Nationwide to Support Public Safety
PU
09:46aAT&T  : Tennessee's FirstNet Network Expands, Boosts Capabilities
PU
09:18aAT&T  : Supports Girls and Women in STEM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AT&T : FirstNet Cell Sites Launching Nationwide to Support Public Safety

03/11/2021 | 11:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FirstNet Cell Sites Launching Nationwide to Support Public Safety

The FirstNet network offers first responders and those critical to their response a purpose-built experience they can't get anywhere else. That includes truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it.

FirstNet already covers over 99% of the U.S. population today. But to better serve public safety, we're actively extending the nationwide reach of FirstNet to give agencies large and small the reliable, unthrottled connectivity and modern communications tools they need. To do this, we're rolling out high-quality spectrum, known as Band 14. The FirstNet Authority - an independent government agency - granted AT&T the right to use Band 14 specifically to support public safety subscribers on FirstNet.

In areas where coverage already exists, we're using Band 14 to help first responders get the capacity they need to get the job done. So far, Band 14 has been deployed on existing cell sites in more than 700 markets nationwide. We're also launching new FirstNet cell sites across the country to expand rural and remote coverage - including areas where emergency responses have been previously challenged by a lack of connectivity. Areas to benefit from a new, purpose-built FirstNet cell site include:

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 16:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AT&T INC.
11:16aAT&T  : FirstNet Cell Sites Launching Nationwide to Support Public Safety
PU
09:46aAT&T  : Tennessee's FirstNet Network Expands, Boosts Capabilities
PU
09:18aAT&T  : Supports Girls and Women in STEM
PU
03/10AT&T  : SEC Charges AT&T And Executives With Regulation FD Selective Disclosure ..
AQ
03/10AT&T  : Adds 5G to the First Nationwide Business-Focused Broadband Network
PR
03/10AT&T  : Adds 5G to Nationwide Business-Focused Broadband Network
PU
03/10AT&T  : Boosts Network in Indiana Ahead of March Madness
PU
03/10FORTINET  : AT&T Cybersecurity Launches Managed SASE Solution | Fortinet
AQ
03/09AT&T  : 5G Is Driving New Growth in Manufacturing
PU
03/09FORTINET  : AT&T Cybersecurity Launches Managed SASE Solution; AT&T SASE with Fo..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 173 B - -
Net income 2021 15 690 M - -
Net Debt 2021 156 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 6,96%
Capitalization 214 B 214 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,13x
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 230 760
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 30,97 $
Last Close Price 29,99 $
Spread / Highest target 43,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John T. Stankey President, CEO, COO & Director
John J. Stephens Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
David S. Huntley Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Executive VP
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T INC.3.06%213 882
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.25.59%164 086
T-MOBILE US-5.52%158 346
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED21.49%141 667
KDDI CORPORATION13.80%73 288
VODAFONE GROUP PLC5.57%48 207
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ