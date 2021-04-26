Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AT&T Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    T

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AT&T : FirstNet Cell Sites Launching Nationwide to Support Public Safety

04/26/2021 | 02:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FirstNet Cell Sites Launching Nationwide to Support Public Safety

The FirstNet network offers first responders and those critical to their response a purpose-built experience they can't get anywhere else. That includes truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it.

FirstNet already covers over 99% of the U.S. population today. But to better serve public safety, we're actively extending the nationwide reach of FirstNet to give agencies large and small the reliable, unthrottled connectivity and modern communications tools they need. To do this, we're rolling out high-quality spectrum, known as Band 14. The FirstNet Authority - an independent government agency - granted AT&T the right to use Band 14 specifically to support public safety subscribers on FirstNet.

In areas where coverage already exists, we're using Band 14 to help first responders get the capacity they need to get the job done. So far, Band 14 has been deployed on existing cell sites in more than 700 markets nationwide. We're also launching new FirstNet cell sites across the country to expand rural and remote coverage - including areas where emergency responses have been previously challenged by a lack of connectivity. Areas to benefit from a new, purpose-built FirstNet cell site include:

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 25 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 18:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AT&T INC.
02:53pAT&T  : FirstNet Cell Sites Launching Nationwide to Support Public Safety
PU
10:19aAT&T  : Fiber Increases Internet Speed and Security Features for Customers
PU
10:19aAT&T  : FirstNet Cell Site Launches in Townsend, Del. to Support Public Safety
PU
10:01aAT&T  : Fiber® Customers Can Level Up on Internet Speeds and Security Features a..
PR
09:51aAT&T  : Remote Patient Monitoring & the Future of Healthcare
PU
09:39aCONNECTING AMERICA : AT&T's Broadband Commitment
PU
09:39aAT&T  : FirstNet Cell Site Launches in Oswego County, N.Y. to Support Public Saf..
PU
04/23AT&T  : Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on AT&T to $33 From $32, Maintains Ou..
MT
04/23AT&T  : UBS Adjusts AT&T's Price Target to $32 From $30, Maintains Neutral Ratin..
MT
04/23AT&T  : FirstNet | Looking Back at an Unprecedented Year
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 172 B - -
Net income 2021 20 401 M - -
Net Debt 2021 160 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 6,63%
Capitalization 224 B 224 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,23x
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 228 470
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 31,24 $
Last Close Price 31,40 $
Spread / Highest target 36,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John T. Stankey President, CEO, COO & Director
Pascal Desroches Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
David S. Huntley Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Executive VP
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T INC.9.18%224 148
T-MOBILE US-1.13%166 225
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.25.78%160 778
KDDI CORPORATION8.22%70 268
VODAFONE GROUP PLC10.45%51 993
AMéRICA MóVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.07%48 432
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ