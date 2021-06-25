Log in
AT&T : Luis Ubiñas Elected to AT&T Board of Directors

06/25/2021 | 10:17am EDT
AT&T* (NYSE: T) has elected Luis Ubiñas to its board of directors, effective immediately.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210625005315/en/

Luis Ubiñas Elected to AT&T Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Luis Ubiñas Elected to AT&T Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Ubiñas, 58, has had a career spanning business, government and the nonprofit sector. He served as a senior partner at McKinsey & Company, as President of the Ford Foundation, and as an appointee to both the U.S. Competitiveness Committee of the Export-Import Bank and the International Trade Commission. Over the last several years, he has been an investor, advisor and board member.

From 2008 to 2013, he served as President of the Ford Foundation, the second largest foundation in the United States.

Prior to that, he spent 18 years at McKinsey & Company, including as a senior partner and leader of the firm’s West Coast media practice. At McKinsey, he served technology, telecommunications and media companies, working with them to develop and implement strategies and improve operations, particularly in broadband and wireless.

Mr. Ubiñas is currently the lead director of Electronic Arts; serves on the board of Tanger, the publicly traded REIT; and advises several private and pre-IPO companies.

“Luis is an accomplished executive and a terrific addition to our board,” said Bill Kennard, chairman of AT&T’s board of directors. “His leadership experience and expertise across broadband and wireless, government and the nonprofit sector align with our priorities to serve customers, investors and our communities.”

Mr. Ubiñas’s election brings the number of directors on AT&T’s board to 13. He will serve on the board’s Public Policy and Corporate Reputation committee.

Mr. Ubiñas graduated with a degree in government from Harvard College and received an MBA from Harvard Business School.

*About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. Consumers and businesses have more than 225 million monthly subscriptions to our services. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with entertainment and communications experiences across mobile and broadband. Plus, it serves high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart solutions to nearly 3 million business customers. WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content to global audiences through its consumer brands, including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies. Xandr, now part of WarnerMedia, provides marketers with innovative and relevant advertising solutions for consumers around premium video content and digital advertising through its platform. AT&T Latin America provides pay-TV services across 10 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean and wireless services to consumers and businesses in Mexico.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. © 2021 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
