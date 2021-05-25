AT&T : Reflects on the Anniversary of the Murder of George Floyd

One year ago, the murder of George Floyd stunned the world and ignited a movement. In the months that followed, we have confronted the reality that when the world does not stand strong in the conviction of freedom and equality for all, it comes at a high price.

At AT&T, we're committed to progress within our business and in the communities we serve. We will continue to work with the people and organizations that share our goals and our vision for a society that holds space for everyone to thrive.

Because to stand for equality means to stand for the humanity that we all share.