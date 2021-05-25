Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AT&T Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    T   US00206R1023

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AT&T : Reflects on the Anniversary of the Murder of George Floyd

05/25/2021 | 11:07am EDT
AT&T Reflects on the Anniversary of the Murder of George Floyd

One year ago, the murder of George Floyd stunned the world and ignited a movement. In the months that followed, we have confronted the reality that when the world does not stand strong in the conviction of freedom and equality for all, it comes at a high price.

At AT&T, we're committed to progress within our business and in the communities we serve. We will continue to work with the people and organizations that share our goals and our vision for a society that holds space for everyone to thrive.

Because to stand for equality means to stand for the humanity that we all share.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 15:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 172 B - -
Net income 2021 20 236 M - -
Net Debt 2021 160 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 7,00%
Capitalization 212 B 212 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 230 760
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 32,32 $
Last Close Price 29,75 $
Spread / Highest target 44,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John T. Stankey President, CEO, COO & Director
Pascal Desroches Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
David S. Huntley Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Executive VP
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T INC.3.44%212 415
T-MOBILE US2.14%171 730
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.3.19%130 946
KDDI CORPORATION20.06%76 638
VODAFONE GROUP PLC6.98%51 247
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.80%50 190