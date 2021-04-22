AT&T : Reports First-Quarter Results 04/22/2021 | 06:35am EDT Send by mail :

Diluted EPS of $1.04 compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter

Adjusted EPS of $0.86 compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter, up 2.4%

Cash from operations of $9.9 billion, up 12.0%

Capital expenditures of $4.0 billion; gross capital investment 1 of $5.7 billion

Free cash flow2 of $5.9 billion, up 51%; total dividend payout ratio of 63.5%3 Note: AT&T’s first-quarter earnings conference call will be webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The webcast and related materials will be available on AT&T’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.att.com/. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) reported first-quarter results that showed continuing customer growth in wireless, fiber and HBO Max and strong cash flows. “We continued to excel in growing customer relationships in our market focus areas of mobility, fiber and HBO Max,” said John Stankey, AT&T CEO. “We had another strong quarter of postpaid phone net adds, higher gross adds, lower churn and good growth in Mobility EBITDA. We also continue to increase penetration in markets where we offer fiber broadband and we’re moving quickly to deploy more fiber. HBO Max continued to deliver strong subscriber and revenue growth in advance of our international and AVOD launches planned for June.” First-Quarter Highlights Communications Mobility: 595,000 postpaid phone net adds 823,000 postpaid net adds 207,000 prepaid phone net adds Postpaid phone churn of 0.76% Revenues up 9.4%; service revenues up 0.6%; equipment revenues up 45.2% Operating income of $6.0 billion, up 3.7% year over year; EBITDA 4 up 2.3% Operating income margin of 31.5%; EBITDA service margin 5 57.1% compared to 56.1% in the year-ago quarter

Consumer Wireline: 235,000 AT&T Fiber net adds; penetration more than 35%, up about 600 basis points IP broadband revenues up 4.6% with ARPU growth of 3.2%

WarnerMedia 2.7 million total domestic HBO Max and HBO subscriber 6 net adds; total domestic subscribers of 44.2 million and nearly 64 million 7 globally

of $11.72 Direct-to-Consumer subscription revenues up about 35%

Total revenues up 9.8% to $8.5 billion Consolidated Financial Results (Video results are now included in Corporate & Other as the business is classified as held-for-sale. Additional information about the Video business is provided as part of the earnings material on the company’s Investor Relations website.) Consolidated revenues for the first quarter totaled $43.9 billion versus $42.8 billion in the year-ago quarter, up 2.7%. Higher Mobility revenues, primarily from equipment sales, and higher WarnerMedia revenues more than offset declines in domestic video, business wireline and Latin America, which includes foreign exchange pressure. Additionally, consolidated revenues were impacted by the fourth-quarter 2020 sale of our previously held-for-sale wireless and wireline operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Operating expenses were $36.3 billion versus $35.3 billion in the year-ago quarter. Expenses increased due to higher domestic wireless equipment costs, a one-time spectrum gain in the prior year, higher direct-to-consumer programming and marketing costs, and higher sports-related programming costs. These increases were partially offset by lower depreciation and amortization expense of $1.4 billion, largely due to the impairments of long-lived assets taken in the fourth quarter of 2020 and ceasing depreciation on held-for-sale Video assets. Operating income was $7.7 billion versus $7.5 billion in the year-ago quarter due to the impact of higher revenues and lower merger amortization costs. When adjusting for merger-amortization costs and other items, operating income was $8.9 billion versus $9.1 billion in the year-ago quarter. First-quarter net income attributable to common stock was $7.5 billion, or $1.04 per diluted common share, versus $4.6 billion, or $0.63 per diluted common share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusting for $0.18, which includes an actuarial gain on benefit plans and merger-amortization costs, earnings per diluted common share was $0.86. This compares to an adjusted earnings per diluted common share of $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. Cash from operating activities was $9.9 billion, up $1.1 billion year over year, and capital expenditures were $4.0 billion. Gross capital investment totaled $5.7 billion which includes $1.7 billion of cash payments for vendor financing. Free cash flow9 was $5.9 billion for the quarter. Net debt increased by $21.4 billion sequentially due to the financing of C-band spectrum payments near the end of the quarter, and net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA at the end of the first quarter was 3.1x.10 Communications Operational Highlights First-quarter revenues were $28.2 billion, up 5.2% year over year due to increases in Mobility more than offsetting a decline in Business Wireline, while Consumer Wireline was essentially stable. Operating contribution was $7.4 billion, down 0.5% year over year, with operating income margin of 26.1%, compared to 27.6% in the year-ago quarter. Mobility Revenues were up 9.4% year over year to $19.0 billion primarily due to higher equipment revenues. Service revenues were $14.0 billion, up 0.6% year over year as subscriber gains offset declines in international roaming revenues. The company continues to be comfortable with guidance of full-year wireless service revenue growth in the 2% range. Equipment revenues were $5.0 billion, up 45.2% year over year driven by smartphone sales and a mix of higher priced postpaid smartphones and higher sales of postpaid data devices. Prior year equipment revenues included the impact of COVID-19 related store closures.

was $1.1 billion, down 13.4% year over year due to declines in higher-margin legacy voice and data services with of 34.4%, compared to 39.6% in the year-ago quarter. Total broadband subscriber net adds were 46,000 reflecting growth in fiber subscribers, more than offsetting losses in slower-speed services. AT&T Fiber net adds were 235,000. AT&T Fiber is marketed to more than 14.5 million customer locations. WarnerMedia Operational Highlights Revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $8.5 billion, up 9.8% versus the year-ago quarter, driven by higher subscription, advertising and content revenues, reflecting the partial recovery from prior-year impacts of COVID-19 and lower other revenues. Subscription revenues were $3.8 billion, up 12.6% reflecting growth of Direct-to-Consumer domestic HBO Max and HBO subscribers, and, to a lesser extent, the May 2020 acquisition of the remaining interest in HBO Latin America Group. Advertising revenues were $1.8 billion, up 18.5% when compared to the prior year resulting from the return of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship Tournament in 2021. Content revenues were $3.4 billion, up 3.5% due to higher sales to HBO Max for theatrical product and higher Basic Networks licensing, partly offset by lower television product licensing from prior-year licensing to HBO Max. Operating expenses totaled $6.6 billion, up 13.9% when compared to the first quarter of 2020, driven by higher programming and marketing costs for HBO Max and higher programming, including NCAA sports costs, partially offset by lower bad debt expense.

Adjusted EPS 12 to be stable with 2020

to be stable with 2020 Gross capital investment 1 is now in the $22 billion range with capital expenditures in the $17 billion range

is now in the $22 billion range with capital expenditures in the $17 billion range Free cash flow9 is in the $26 billion range, with a full-year total dividend payout ratio3 in the high 50’s% range. 1Gross capital investment includes capital expenditures and cash payments for vendor financing and excludes FirstNet reimbursements. In 1Q21, gross capital investment included $1.7 billion in vendor financing payments. In 2021, vendor financing payments are expected to be in the $4 billion range and FirstNet reimbursements are expected to be about $1 billion. 2 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is frequently used by investors and credit rating agencies to provide relevant and useful information. Free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus capital expenditures. 3 Free cash flow total dividend payout ratio is total dividends paid divided by free cash flow. In 1Q21, total dividends paid were $3.7 billion. 4EBITDA for the business unit is operating income before appreciation and amortization. EBITDA margin is operating income before depreciation and amortization, divided by total revenues. 5EBITDA service margin is operating income before depreciation and amortization, divided by total service revenues. 6Domestic HBO Max and HBO subscribers consist of accounts with access to HBO Max (including wholesale subscribers that may not have signed in) and HBO accounts, and exclude free trials and Cinemax subscribers. 7Global HBO Max and HBO subscribers consist of domestic HBO Max subscribers and domestic and international HBO subscribers and exclude basic subscribers and Cinemax subscribers. 8Domestic ARPU is defined as domestic HBO Max and HBO subscriber revenues during the period divided by domestic HBO Max and HBO subscribers during the period, excluding HBO commercial revenues and subscribers. 9Free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus capital expenditures. Due to high variability and difficulty in predicting items that impact cash from operating activities and capital expenditures, the company is not able to provide a reconciliation between projected free cash flow and the most comparable GAAP metric without unreasonable effort. 10 Net Debt to adjusted EBITDA ratios are non-GAAP financial measures that are frequently used by investors and credit rating agencies to provide relevant and useful information. Our Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated by dividing the Net Debt of $168.9 billion (Total Debt of $180.2 billion at March 31, 2021 less Cash and Cash Equivalents of $11.3 billion) by the sum of the most recent four quarters of Adjusted EBITDA of $53.9 billion ($14.1 billion for June 30, 2020; $13.3 billion for September 30, 2020; $12.9 billion for December 31, 2020; and $13.6 billion for March 31, 2021). 11 The more than 2.5 million U.S. business customer locations are included within the 9.0+ million U.S. business customer locations on or within 1,000 feet of our fiber. 12 The company expects adjustments to 2021 reported diluted EPS to include merger-related amortization in the range of $4.3 billion and other adjustments, a non-cash mark-to-market benefit plan gain/loss, and other items. The company expects the mark-to-market adjustment, which is driven by interest rates and investment returns that are not reasonably estimable at this time, to be a significant item. Our 2021 EPS depends on future levels of revenues and expenses which are not reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, we cannot provide a reconciliation between these projected non-GAAP metrics and the reported GAAP metrics without unreasonable effort. *About AT&T AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. Consumers and businesses have more than 225 million monthly subscriptions to our services. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with entertainment and communications experiences across mobile and broadband. Plus, it serves high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart solutions to nearly 3 million business customers. WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content to global audiences through its consumer brands, including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies. Xandr, now part of WarnerMedia, provides marketers with innovative and relevant advertising solutions for consumers around premium video content and digital advertising through its platform. AT&T Latin America provides pay-TV services across 10 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean and wireless services to consumers and businesses in Mexico. AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. © 2021 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners. Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements Information set forth in this news release contains financial estimates and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AT&T disclaims any obligation to update and revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This news release may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between the non-GAAP financial measures and the GAAP financial measures are available on the company’s website at https://investors.att.com. Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures We believe the following measures are relevant and useful information to investors as they are part of AT&T's internal management reporting and planning processes and are important metrics that management uses to evaluate the operating performance of AT&T and its segments. Management also uses these measures as a method of comparing performance with that of many of our competitors. These measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Free Cash Flow Free cash flow is defined as cash from operations minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow after dividends is defined as cash from operations minus capital expenditures and dividends on common and preferred shares. Free cash flow dividend payout ratio is defined as the percentage of dividends paid on common and preferred shares to free cash flow. We believe these metrics provide useful information to our investors because management views free cash flow as an important indicator of how much cash is generated by routine business operations, including capital expenditures, and makes decisions based on it. Management also views free cash flow as a measure of cash available to pay debt and return cash to shareowners. Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Dividend Payout Ratio Dollars in millions First Quarter 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 9,927 $ 8,866 Less: Capital expenditures (4,033 ) (4,966 ) Free Cash Flow 5,894 3,900 Less: Dividends paid (3,741 ) (3,737 ) Free Cash Flow after Dividends $ 2,153 $ 163 Free Cash Flow Dividend Payout Ratio 63.5 % 95.8 % Cash Paid for Capital Investment In connection with capital improvements, we negotiate with some of our vendors to obtain favorable payment terms of 120 days or more, referred to as vendor financing, which are excluded from capital expenditures and reported in accordance with GAAP as financing activities. We present an additional view of cash paid for capital investment to provide investors with a comprehensive view of cash used to invest in our networks, product developments and support systems. Cash Paid for Capital Investment Dollars in millions First Quarter 2021 2020 Capital Expenditures $ (4,033 ) $ (4,966 ) Cash paid for vendor financing (1,690 ) (791 ) Cash paid for Capital Investment $ (5,723 ) $ (5,757 ) FirstNet reimbursement — (7 ) Gross Capital Investment $ (5,723 ) $ (5,764 ) EBITDA Our calculation of EBITDA, as presented, may differ from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. For AT&T, EBITDA excludes other income (expense) – net, and equity in net income (loss) of affiliates, as these do not reflect the operating results of our subscriber base or operations that are not under our control. Equity in net income (loss) of affiliates represents the proportionate share of the net income (loss) of affiliates in which we exercise significant influence, but do not control. Because we do not control these entities, management excludes these results when evaluating the performance of our primary operations. EBITDA also excludes interest expense and the provision for income taxes. Excluding these items eliminates the expenses associated with our capital and tax structures. Finally, EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization in order to eliminate the impact of capital investments. EBITDA does not give effect to cash used for debt service requirements and thus does not reflect available funds for distributions, reinvestment or other discretionary uses. EBITDA is not presented as an alternative measure of operating results or cash flows from operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA service margin is calculated as EBITDA divided by service revenues. When discussing our segment, business unit and supplemental results, EBITDA excludes equity in net income (loss) of affiliates, and depreciation and amortization from operating contribution. These measures are used by management as a gauge of our success in acquiring, retaining and servicing subscribers because we believe these measures reflect AT&T's ability to generate and grow subscriber revenues while providing a high level of customer service in a cost-effective manner. Management also uses these measures as a method of comparing operating performance with that of many of its competitors. The financial and operating metrics which affect EBITDA include the key revenue and expense drivers for which management is responsible and upon which we evaluate performance. We believe EBITDA Service Margin (EBITDA as a percentage of service revenues) to be a more relevant measure than EBITDA Margin (EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue) for our Mobility business unit operating margin. We also use wireless service revenues to calculate margin to facilitate comparison, both internally and externally with our wireless competitors, as they calculate their margins using wireless service revenues as well. There are material limitations to using these non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA, EBITDA margin and EBITDA service margin, as we have defined them, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Furthermore, these performance measures do not take into account certain significant items, including depreciation and amortization, interest expense, tax expense and equity in net income (loss) of affiliates. For market comparability, management analyzes performance measures that are similar in nature to EBITDA as we present it, and considering the economic effect of the excluded expense items independently as well as in connection with its analysis of net income as calculated in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDA margin and EBITDA service margin should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDA Margin and EBITDA Service Margin Dollars in millions First Quarter 2021 2020 Net Income $ 7,942 $ 4,963 Additions: Income Tax Expense 2,122 1,302 Interest Expense 1,870 2,018 Equity in Net (Income) Loss of Affiliates (52 ) 6 Other (Income) Expense - Net (4,221 ) (803 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,809 7,222 EBITDA 13,470 14,708 Merger costs 37 182 Employee separation costs and benefit-related (gain) loss 57 119 Impairments — 123 Gain on spectrum transaction — (900 ) Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 13,564 $ 14,232 1 See page 5 for additional discussion and reconciliation of adjusted items. Segment and Business Unit EBITDA, EBITDA Margin and EBITDA Service Margin Dollars in millions First Quarter 2021 2020 Communications Segment Operating Contribution $ 7,365 $ 7,401 Additions: Depreciation and amortization 4,054 4,043 EBITDA 11,419 11,444 Total Operating Revenues 28,178 26,779 Operating Income Margin 26.1 % 27.6 % EBITDA Margin 40.5 % 42.7 % Mobility Operating Contribution $ 6,002 $ 5,788 Additions: Depreciation and amortization 2,014 2,045 EBITDA 8,016 7,833 Total Operating Revenues 19,034 17,402 Service Revenues 14,048 13,968 Operating Income Margin 31.5 % 33.3 % EBITDA Margin 42.1 % 45.0 % EBITDA Service Margin 57.1 % 56.1 % Business Wireline Operating Contribution $ 1,058 $ 1,093 Additions: Depreciation and amortization 1,278 1,286 EBITDA 2,336 2,379 Total Operating Revenues 6,046 6,266 Operating Income Margin 17.5 % 17.4 % EBITDA Margin 38.6 % 38.0 % Consumer Wireline Operating Contribution $ 305 $ 520 Additions: Depreciation and amortization 762 712 EBITDA 1,067 1,232 Total Operating Revenues 3,098 3,111 Operating Income Margin 9.8 % 16.7 % EBITDA Margin 34.4 % 39.6 % Segment and Business Unit EBITDA, EBITDA Margin and EBITDA Service Margin Dollars in millions First Quarter 2021 2020 WarnerMedia Segment Operating Contribution $ 2,030 $ 2,014 Additions: Equity in Net (Income) of Affiliates (70 ) (15 ) Depreciation and amortization 163 161 EBITDA 2,123 2,160 Total Operating Revenues 8,526 7,765 Operating Income Margin 23.0 % 25.7 % EBITDA Margin 24.9 % 27.8 % Segment and Business Unit EBITDA, EBITDA Margin and EBITDA Service Margin Dollars in millions First Quarter 2021 2020 Latin America Segment Operating Contribution $ (173 ) $ (184 ) Additions: Equity in Net (Income) of Affiliates 4 (4 ) Depreciation and amortization 262 281 EBITDA 93 93 Total Operating Revenues 1,374 1,590 Operating Income Margin -12.3 % -11.8 % EBITDA Margin 6.8 % 5.8 % Vrio Operating Contribution $ (39 ) $ (39 ) Additions: Equity in Net (Income) of Affiliates 4 (4 ) Depreciation and amortization 117 147 EBITDA 82 104 Total Operating Revenues 743 887 Operating Income Margin -4.7 % -4.8 % EBITDA Margin 11.0 % 11.7 % Mexico Operating Contribution $ (134 ) $ (145 ) Additions: Equity in Net (Income) Loss of Affiliates — — Depreciation and amortization 145 134 EBITDA 11 (11 ) Total Operating Revenues 631 703 Operating Income Margin -21.2 % -20.6 % EBITDA Margin 1.7 % -1.6 % Supplemental EBITDA and EBITDA Margin Dollars in millions First Quarter 2021 2020 Video Operating Contribution $ 901 $ 796 Additions: Equity in Net (Income) of Affiliates — — Depreciation and amortization 164 591 EBITDA 1,065 1,387 Total Operating Revenues 6,725 7,407 Operating Income Margin 13.4 % 10.7 % EBITDA Margin 15.8 % 18.7 % Adjusting Items Adjusting items include revenues and costs we consider non-operational in nature, such as items arising from asset acquisitions or dispositions. We also adjust for net actuarial gains or losses associated with our pension and postemployment benefit plans due to the often-significant impact on our results (we immediately recognize this gain or loss in the income statement, pursuant to our accounting policy for the recognition of actuarial gains and losses). Consequently, our adjusted results reflect an expected return on plan assets rather than the actual return on plan assets, as included in the GAAP measure of income. The tax impact of adjusting items is calculated using the effective tax rate during the quarter except for adjustments that, given their magnitude, can drive a change in the effective tax rate, in these cases we use the actual tax expense or combined marginal rate of approximately 25%. Adjusting Items Dollars in millions First Quarter 2021 2020 Operating Expenses Merger costs $ 37 $ 182 Employee separation costs and benefit-related (gain) loss 57 119 Assets impairments and abandonment — 123 Gain on spectrum transaction — (900 ) Adjustments to Operations and Support Expenses 94 (476 ) Amortization of intangible assets 1,131 2,056 Adjustments to Operating Expenses 1,225 1,580 Other Debt redemption, (gain) loss on sale of assets, impairments and other (59 ) 114 Actuarial (gain) loss (2,844 ) — Employee benefit-related (gain) loss — 203 Adjustments to Income Before Income Taxes (1,678 ) 1,897 Tax impact of adjustments (470 ) 394 Tax-related items 118 — Adjustments to Net Income $ (1,326 ) $ 1,503 Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA service margin and Adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures calculated by excluding from operating revenues, operating expenses and income tax expense, certain significant items that are non-operational or non-recurring in nature, including dispositions and merger integration and transaction costs, actuarial gains and losses, significant abandonments and impairment, severance and other material gains and losses. Management believes that these measures provide relevant and useful information to investors and other users of our financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of our operations and underlying business trends. Adjusted Operating Revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA service margin and Adjusted diluted EPS should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. AT&T's calculation of Adjusted items, as presented, may differ from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Dollars in millions First Quarter 2021 2020 Operating Income $ 7,661 $ 7,486 Adjustments to Operating Expenses 1,225 1,580 Adjusted Operating Income 8,886 9,066 EBITDA 13,470 14,708 Adjustments to Operations and Support Expenses 94 (476 ) Adjusted EBITDA 13,564 14,232 Total Operating Revenues 43,939 42,779 Operating Income Margin 17.4 % 17.5 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin 20.2 % 21.2 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 30.9 % 33.3 % Adjusted Diluted EPS First Quarter 2021 2020 Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 1.04 $ 0.63 Amortization of intangible assets 0.12 0.23 Merger integration items — 0.02 Employee separation, (gain) loss on sale of assets and other 0.02 (0.04 ) Actuarial (gain) loss 1 (0.30 ) — Tax-related items (0.02 ) — Adjusted EPS $ 0.86 $ 0.84 Year-over-year growth - Adjusted 2.4 % Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding with Dilution (000,000) 7,188 7,214 1 Includes adjustments for actuarial gains or losses associated with our pension benefit plan, which we immediately recognize in the income statement, pursuant to our accounting policy for the recognition of actuarial gains/losses. We recorded total net actuarial gain of $2.8 billion in the first quarter of 2021. As a result, adjusted EPS reflects an expected return on plan assets of $0.9 billion (based on an average expected return on plan assets of 6.75% for our pension trust), rather than the actual return on plan assets of $1.6 billion loss (actual pension return of -1.3%), included in the GAAP measure of income. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Net Debt to EBITDA ratios are non-GAAP financial measures frequently used by investors and credit rating agencies and management believes these measures provide relevant and useful information to investors and other users of our financial data. Our Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated by dividing the Net Debt by the sum of the most recent four quarters Adjusted EBITDA. Net Debt is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents and certificates of deposit and time deposits that are greater than 90 days, from the sum of debt maturing within one year and long-term debt. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA - 2021 Dollars in millions Three Months Ended June 30, Sept. 30, Dec. 31, March 31, Four Quarters 2020 1 2020 1 2020 1 2021 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,112 $ 13,313 $ 12,889 $ 13,564 $ 53,878 End-of-period current debt 19,505 End-of-period long-term debt 160,694 Total End-of-Period Debt 180,199 Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents 11,342 Net Debt Balance 168,857 Annualized Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio 3.13 1 As reported in AT&T's Form 8-K filed July 23, 2020, October 22, 2020 and January 27, 2021. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA - 2020 Dollars in millions Three Months Ended June 30, Sept. 30, Dec. 31, March 31, 2019 1 2019 1 2019 1 2020 Four Quarters Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,041 $ 15,079 $ 14,365 $ 14,232 $ 58,717 End-of-period current debt 17,067 End-of-period long-term debt 147,202 Total End-of-Period Debt 164,269 Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents 9,955 Net Debt Balance 154,314 Annualized Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio 2.63 1 As reported in AT&T's Form 8-K filed July 24, 2019, October 28, 2019, January 29, 2020 and April 22, 2020. Supplemental Operational Measures We provide a supplemental discussion of our business solutions operations that is calculated by combining our Mobility and Business Wireline operating units, and then adjusting to remove non-business operations. The following table presents a reconciliation of our supplemental Business Solutions results.

Supplemental Operational Measure First Quarter March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Mobility Business Wireline Adjustments1 Business Solutions Mobility Business Wireline Adjustments1 Business Solutions Operating Revenues Wireless service $ 14,048 $ — $ (12,079) $ 1,969 $ 13,968 $ — $ (12,019) $ 1,949 Wireline service — 5,872 — 5,872 — 6,091 — 6,091 Wireless equipment 4,986 — (4,196) 790 3,434 — (2,724) 710 Wireline equipment — 174 — 174 — 175 — 175 Total Operating Revenues 19,034 6,046 (16,275) 8,805 17,402 6,266 (14,743) 8,925 Operating Expenses Operations and support 11,018 3,710 (9,179) 5,549 9,569 3,887 (7,810) 5,646 EBITDA 8,016 2,336 (7,096) 3,256 7,833 2,379 (6,933) 3,279 Depreciation and amortization 2,014 1,278 (1,678) 1,614 2,045 1,286 (1,722) 1,609 Total Operating Expenses 13,032 4,988 (10,857) 7,163 11,614 5,173 (9,532) 7,255 Operating Income 6,002 1,058 (5,418) 1,642 5,788 1,093 (5,211) 1,670 Equity in Net Income (Loss) of Affiliates — — — — — — — — Operating Contribution $ 6,002 $ 1,058 $ (5,418) $ 1,642 $ 5,788 $ 1,093 $ (5,211) $ 1,670 1 Non-business wireless reported in the Communication segment under the Mobility business unit. Results have been recast to conform to the current period's classification. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005555/en/

