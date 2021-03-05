Log in
AT&T Inc.    T

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/05 04:10:00 pm
29.62 USD   +2.42%
05:34pAT&T  : SEC Alleges AT&T, 3 Employees Tipped Off Wall Street
DJ
05:21pAT&T  : SEC Charges AT&T With Violating Regulation FD
DJ
04:50pAT&T  : Disputes SEC Allegations
PR
AT&T : SEC Alleges AT&T, 3 Employees Tipped Off Wall Street

03/05/2021 | 05:34pm EST
By Dave Michaels and Drew FitzGerald

WASHINGTON -- Three employees of AT&T Inc. selectively disclosed key sales data in 2016 to analysts who then lowered their revenue forecasts, allowing the telecom company to beat earnings estimates, securities regulators alleged Friday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said the discussions of material information violated a rule known as Regulation FD, which requires public companies to reveal market-moving information to everyone at once. The SEC sued AT&T and the three investor-relations executives in Manhattan federal court.

AT&T called the allegations meritless and issued a statement vowing to challenge the charges.

"The SEC's pursuit of this matter will not protect investors and instead will only serve to chill productive communications between companies and analysts, something the SEC was worried about when it adopted Regulation FD some 20 years ago," the company wrote. "Unfortunately, this case will only create a climate of uncertainty among public companies and the analysts who cover them."

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-05-21 1734ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 173 B - -
Net income 2021 15 573 M - -
Net Debt 2021 156 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 7,22%
Capitalization 206 B 206 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 230 760
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 30,97 $
Last Close Price 28,92 $
Spread / Highest target 48,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John T. Stankey President, CEO, COO & Director
John J. Stephens Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
David S. Huntley Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Executive VP
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T INC.0.56%206 251
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.24.78%166 229
T-MOBILE US-12.04%147 409
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED24.43%145 150
KDDI CORPORATION6.91%68 671
VODAFONE GROUP PLC3.95%47 194
