Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T Inc.    T

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/05 04:10:00 pm
29.62 USD   +2.42%
05:34pAT&T  : SEC Alleges AT&T, 3 Employees Tipped Off Wall Street
DJ
05:21pAT&T  : SEC Charges AT&T With Violating Regulation FD
DJ
04:50pAT&T  : Disputes SEC Allegations
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AT&T : SEC Charges AT&T With Violating Regulation FD

03/05/2021 | 05:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Josh Beckerman

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged AT&T Inc. with violating Regulation FD, alleging that three investor relations executives selectively disclosed material nonpublic information to research analysts in 2016.

AT&T is disputing the allegations.

The SEC alleges that after "AT&T learned in March 2016 that a steeper-than-expected decline in its first-quarter smartphone sales would cause AT&T's revenue to fall short of analysts' estimates for the quarter," the three executives made calls to analysts to help the company "avoid falling short of the consensus revenue estimate."

AT&T said, "the information discussed during these March and April 2016 conversations concerned the widely reported, industry-wide phase-out of subsidy programs.

"Not only did AT&T publicly disclose this trend on multiple occasions before the analyst calls in question, but AT&T also made clear that the declining phone sales had no material impact on its earnings."

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-05-21 1721ET

All news about AT&T INC.
05:34pAT&T  : SEC Alleges AT&T, 3 Employees Tipped Off Wall Street
DJ
05:21pAT&T  : SEC Charges AT&T With Violating Regulation FD
DJ
04:50pAT&T  : Disputes SEC Allegations
PR
09:51aAT&T  : PREPAID Offers 5G Smartphone
PU
09:31aUPDATE : AT&T to Host Analyst & Investor Day Webcast on Friday, March 12
BU
07:06aT MOBILE US  : 'Unprecedented Times,' Meet the Un-carrier. T-Mobile Unveils Big ..
AQ
03/04AT&T  : S&P Revises AT&T Outlook to Negative From Stable Following Increase in L..
MT
03/04AT&T  : FirstNet is Driving Interoperability for Public Safety
PU
03/04AT&T  : Supports Advancing Equal Justice Reforms
PU
03/03Amazon in Talks to Carry Many NFL Games Exclusively on Prime Video--Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 173 B - -
Net income 2021 15 573 M - -
Net Debt 2021 156 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 7,22%
Capitalization 206 B 206 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 230 760
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 30,97 $
Last Close Price 28,92 $
Spread / Highest target 48,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John T. Stankey President, CEO, COO & Director
John J. Stephens Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
David S. Huntley Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Executive VP
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T INC.0.56%206 251
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.24.78%166 229
T-MOBILE US-12.04%147 409
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED24.43%145 150
KDDI CORPORATION6.91%68 671
VODAFONE GROUP PLC3.95%47 194
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ