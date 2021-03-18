Log in
AT&T INC.

(T)
AT&T : Stands Against Asian American Pacific Islander Violence

03/18/2021
Standing in Support of the Asian American and Pacific Islander Community

The fight for social justice continues as hate crimes occur in the Asian American and Pacific Island community. The COVID-19 pandemic has more fully revealed another sickness in society: discrimination, prejudice and racism. So, together we stand… for each other, for our communities, for equality for all.

AWARENESS

Between March 2020 and February 2021 Stop AAPI Hate reported 3,795 hate crimes and incidents against Asian Americans nationwide. The ripple effect of this kind of trauma affects victims, their families and beyond.

OUR STANCE

'Last year, we issued an international rallying cry to stand with and stand up for Black lives. This moment is no different, as we rally in protection and support of Asians and Asian American people. This is a moment to live out our value to Stand for Equality,' says Corey Anthony, AT&T Chief Diversity & Development Officer.

Our society doesn't work if it doesn't work equally for all. The violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community must end, and we must raise awareness, look inside ourselves and take a stand against racism. At AT&T we will continue to Stand for Equality and speak out against Asian American and Pacific Islander violence. Read our latest statement here.

WHAT WE ARE DOING

AT&T and WarnerMedia are supporting the following organizations working to address violence against the Asian American community.

Asian Americans Advancing Justice |AAJC is a national organization dedicated to advancing the civil and human rights of Asian Americans and building a fair and equitable society for all through public education, public policy advocacy, community organizing, and litigation.

The Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund | AALDEF is a national organization that protects and promotes the civil rights of Asian Americans. By combining litigation, advocacy, education and organizing, AALDEF works with Asian American communities across the country to secure human rights for all.

The Center for Asian American Media is a nonprofit organization dedicated to presenting stories that convey the richness and diversity of Asian American experiences to the broadest audience possible.

WarnerMedia is also supporting this effort by telling important stories about racism and the lack of racial equality. The HBO APA Visionaries Program, launched in 2016 to identify and showcase creatives and content creators of Asian descent. For its 2021 competition, in addition to receiving cash prizes, the winning films will be selected to make their premiere at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival in September, and offered the opportunity to license their film to premiere exclusively on HBO and HBO Max.

WHAT YOU CAN DO:

Lift your voice for and extend a hand to the Asian American community and call for an end to hate, discrimination and racism.

Here are ways to play a part in creating the world we want to live in.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 22:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
