    T   US00206R1023

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/24 10:00:45 am
28.715 USD   +0.23%
AT&T : Watch Wimbledon 2021 on DIRECTV

06/24/2021 | 09:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tennis' Grand Slam Rolls on as DIRECTV and ESPN WIMBLEDON EXPERIENCE Returns for 2021 Tournament

Beginning, July 28 DIRECTV is collaborating with ESPN to deliver 7 days of their signature HD Mosaic to all DIRECTV customers as part of the 2021 DIRECTV and ESPN WIMBLEDON EXPERIENCE. The return of Wimbledon this year is an important milestone given last year's tournament was cancelled because of COVID-19, marking the first time since World War II that the tournament was not held.

The DIRECTV and ESPN WIMBLEDON EXPERIENCE, multiplexed across channels 901 through 907, puts fans in the heart of the annual championship held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

'DIRECTV and Grand Slam Tennis fans have enjoyed a wonderful relationship over the years. Our Wimbledon Experience is the latest opportunity to reward them with enhanced viewing features for one of their favorite tournaments,' said Rob Thun, Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer, DIRECTV.

The signature HD Mosaic displays six screens of simultaneous live, enhanced coverage from up to five different courts simultaneously, including the action on Centre Court and Court No. 1 plus the ESPN linear telecast. Viewers of both the Mix and Court Channels, as well as the ESPN simulcasts, can also access an interactive menu with recent match results, the complete men's and women's draw, player headshots and bios and several other interactive features.

A recognized industry leader in customizable content for sports fans, DIRECTV provides enhanced coverage and complementary interactive features for each of tennis' four grand slam events; most of golf's Grand Slam events including the U.S. Open, The Open Championship, The Masters and recently concluded U.S. Women's Open; the NCAA men's basketball tournament; NFL Sunday Ticket; and other major events.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 13:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 172 B - -
Net income 2021 20 279 M - -
Net Debt 2021 160 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 7,27%
Capitalization 205 B 205 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 230 760
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 28,65 $
Average target price 32,53 $
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John T. Stankey President, CEO, COO & Director
Pascal Desroches Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
David S. Huntley Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Executive VP
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T INC.-0.38%204 561
T-MOBILE US7.55%180 832
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-4.59%118 784
KDDI CORPORATION13.24%70 697
VODAFONE GROUP PLC8.04%50 844
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.94%50 010