AT&T : Watch Wimbledon 2021 on DIRECTV

Beginning, July 28 DIRECTV is collaborating with ESPN to deliver 7 days of their signature HD Mosaic to all DIRECTV customers as part of the 2021 DIRECTV and ESPN WIMBLEDON EXPERIENCE. The return of Wimbledon this year is an important milestone given last year's tournament was cancelled because of COVID-19, marking the first time since World War II that the tournament was not held.

The DIRECTV and ESPN WIMBLEDON EXPERIENCE, multiplexed across channels 901 through 907, puts fans in the heart of the annual championship held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

'DIRECTV and Grand Slam Tennis fans have enjoyed a wonderful relationship over the years. Our Wimbledon Experience is the latest opportunity to reward them with enhanced viewing features for one of their favorite tournaments,' said Rob Thun, Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer, DIRECTV.

The signature HD Mosaic displays six screens of simultaneous live, enhanced coverage from up to five different courts simultaneously, including the action on Centre Court and Court No. 1 plus the ESPN linear telecast. Viewers of both the Mix and Court Channels, as well as the ESPN simulcasts, can also access an interactive menu with recent match results, the complete men's and women's draw, player headshots and bios and several other interactive features.

A recognized industry leader in customizable content for sports fans, DIRECTV provides enhanced coverage and complementary interactive features for each of tennis' four grand slam events; most of golf's Grand Slam events including the U.S. Open, The Open Championship, The Masters and recently concluded U.S. Women's Open; the NCAA men's basketball tournament; NFL Sunday Ticket; and other major events.

