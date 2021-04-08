Log in
AT&T : and Toyota Team Up to Keep Families Entertained

04/08/2021 | 10:22am EDT
Toyota and AT&T Team Up to Keep Families Entertained While on The Road

WarnerMedia RIDE now available for Toyota and Lexus owners

Toyota and Lexus app lets owners enroll in complimentary in-car data plan

Toyota Motor North America and AT&T have teamed up to help make every parent's dream come true on road trips. When connected to AT&T in-car Wi-Fi, the WarnerMedia RIDE™ App allows Toyota and Lexus owners to connect up to five compatible devices to browse, stream and share content from the open road.

With access to the WarnerMedia RIDE App, passengers can view a rotating selection of live and on-demand content, including thousands of hours of hit TV shows and movies from top channels and services such as Cartoon Network, CNN, HBO Max™ and TruTV, spanning animation, news and sports programming and more.

Owners of select 2020 model year and newer Toyota and Lexus vehicles are eligible for a complimentary Wi-Fi data plan trial for up to 90-days. This all-new feature allows owners to activate their trial within the Toyota and Lexus owners app.

'By working with AT&T to provide access to WarnerMedia RIDE, we are reimagining the in-vehicle entertainment experience and ensuring that passengers have access to their favorite content wherever the road may take them,' said Steve Basra, group vice president, Toyota Motor North America, Connected Technologies. 'We're also excited to offer additional enhancements within our customer app and to provide one resource for our customers to access their in-vehicle features.'

'Customers are hungry for access to new experiences with integrated, everywhere connectivity. Our relationship with Toyota is helping us deliver more for our customers - whether they're on a long road trip or short commute,' said Joe Mosele, vice president, Mobility & Internet of Things, AT&T Business. 'Since the launch of WarnerMedia RIDE, passengers are enjoying their favorite animated friends with Looney Tunes, Tom & Jerry and The Jetsons as some of our most watched content.'

The WarnerMedia RIDE is available now in the App Store (iOS 11+) or Google Play (Android 9+.) for all U.S. unlimited data plan subscribers. WarnerMedia RIDE is included at no additional cost for existing and new unlimited subscribers. The Toyota and Lexus Owner App download is available for iPhone® or Android™ smartphones.

WarnerMedia RIDE is intended for passenger use only when vehicle is in operation. Take the pledge to drive distraction free at ItCanWait.com.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands plus our 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 47,000 in North America. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

Through its Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

View More

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 14:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
