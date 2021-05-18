Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AT&T Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    T   US00206R1023

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AT&T : to Webcast John Stankey Keynote at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 24

05/18/2021 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AT&T Inc.* (NYSE:T) will webcast a keynote address by John Stankey, AT&T Inc. chief executive officer, at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 24, 2021. The presentation will be held virtually and is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

*About AT&T
AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. Consumers and businesses have more than 225 million monthly subscriptions to our services. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with entertainment and communications experiences across mobile and broadband. Plus, it serves high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart solutions to nearly 3 million business customers. WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content to global audiences through its consumer brands, including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies. Xandr, now part of WarnerMedia, provides marketers with innovative and relevant advertising solutions for consumers around premium video content and digital advertising through its platform. AT&T Latin America provides pay-TV services across 10 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean and wireless services to consumers and businesses in Mexico.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. © 2021 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AT&T INC.
09:42aAT&T  : TitleAT&T to Webcast John Stankey Keynote at J.P. Morgan Global Technolo..
PU
09:31aAT&T  : to Webcast John Stankey Keynote at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media ..
BU
08:29aToday on Wall Street: Consumer demand is resilient
03:31aSTREAMING GIANTS : Amazon allegedly in talks to buy iconic MGM Studios
AQ
12:10aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Discovery, Inc.
PR
05/17AT&T Agrees to Merge Media Business With Discovery -- 4th Update
DJ
05/17AT&T's Hollywood Ending Erased Billions in Value -2-
DJ
05/17AT&T's Hollywood Ending Erased Billions in Value
DJ
05/17DISCOVERY  : S&P Affirms Discovery 'BBB-' Ratings on Proposed Merger With Warner..
MT
05/17US Stocks End Lower Amid Ongoing Inflation Fears
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 172 B - -
Net income 2021 20 420 M - -
Net Debt 2021 159 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 6,64%
Capitalization 224 B 224 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,22x
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 230 760
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 31,39 $
Last Close Price 31,37 $
Spread / Highest target 37,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John T. Stankey President, CEO, COO & Director
Pascal Desroches Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
David S. Huntley Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Executive VP
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T INC.9.08%223 982
T-MOBILE US3.97%174 809
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.4.63%132 236
KDDI CORPORATION15.20%73 238
VODAFONE GROUP PLC17.17%56 046
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.24%49 515