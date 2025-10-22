AT&T reported adjusted EPS of $0.54 for Q3 2025, in line with analysts' expectations and stable year-on-year, with adjusted EBITDA of $11.9bn, compared to $11.6bn in the same quarter of 2024.



At $30.7bn, its revenues grew by 1.6%, an increase that can be explained by higher revenues in mobility, consumer wireline services and Mexico, partly offset by a decline in business wireline services.



"We have put in place the key elements to offer our customers the best connectivity experience in the industry and are winning the race to lead the convergence," said CEO John Stankey.



"We continue to gain highly profitable customers who choose AT&T for all their connectivity needs on the fastest and largest wireless and fiber networks in the country," he continued.



AT&T says it is on track to meet its confirmed 2025 targets, including adjusted EPS in the high range of $1.97 to $2.07, adjusted EBITDA growth of 3% or more, and 'low single-digit' service revenue growth.