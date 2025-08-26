AT&T announces an agreement to purchase certain wireless spectrum licenses from EchoStar for a total of approximately $23bn, subject to certain adjustments, in an all-cash transaction.



It will acquire approximately 50 MHz of low- and mid-band spectrum, covering virtually all US markets and positioning it to maintain its long-term leadership in advanced connectivity through 5G and fiber.



The transaction will fuel improved, capital-efficient long-term growth by accelerating AT&T's ability to win converged subscribers with 5G wireless and residential internet services in more locations.



AT&T and EchoStar have also agreed to enhance their long-term wholesale network services agreement, enabling EchoStar to operate as a hybrid mobile network operator providing wireless services under the Boost Mobile brand.