Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AT&T Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    T   US00206R1023

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AT&T : to Webcast CFO Pascal Desroches Keynote on March 14

03/07/2022 | 10:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
AT&T to Webcast Pascal Desroches Keynote at Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on March 14

AT&T* (NYSE:T) will webcast a keynote address by Pascal Desroches, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, AT&T Inc., at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:50 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

*About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with communications and entertainment experiences across mobile and broadband. WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content to global audiences through its consumer brands, including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies. AT&T Latin America provides wireless services to consumers and businesses in Mexico.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. © 2022 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 14:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AT&T INC.
10:10aAT&T : is Bridging the Digital Divide, One Tribe at a Time
PU
10:00aAT&T : to Webcast CFO Pascal Desroches Keynote on March 14
PU
09:31aAT&T to Webcast Pascal Desroches Keynote at Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Con..
BU
03/03AT&T : Invests More to Help Bridge the Digital Divide in Cleveland
PU
03/03AT&T's WarnerMedia Spin-Off Should Unlock Value for Communications Business, Morgan Sta..
MT
03/03AT&T : Introduces Premium Bundle of In-Car Wi-Fi and HBO Max
PU
03/02AT&T INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obl..
AQ
03/02AT&T : to Webcast Analyst & Investor Day on March 11
PU
03/02AT&T to Host Analyst & Investor Day Webcast on Friday, March 11
BU
03/01AT&T : Future of Work Study Results Announced
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AT&T INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 156 B - -
Net income 2022 17 924 M - -
Net Debt 2022 160 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,59x
Yield 2022 7,78%
Capitalization 171 B 171 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 203 000
Free-Float -
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 23,87 $
Average target price 29,57 $
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John T. Stankey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pascal Desroches Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
David S. Huntley Senior VP-Customer Information Services
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AT&T INC.-2.97%170 501
T-MOBILE US6.25%153 950
KDDI CORPORATION13.62%74 256
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-8.67%72 913
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-10.83%59 353
VODAFONE GROUP PLC9.98%43 927