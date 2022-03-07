AT&T : to Webcast CFO Pascal Desroches Keynote on March 14

AT&T to Webcast Pascal Desroches Keynote at Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on March 14
AT&T* (NYSE:T) will webcast a keynote address by Pascal Desroches, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, AT&T Inc., at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:50 a.m. ET.
The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.
