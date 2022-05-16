AT&T to Webcast John Stankey Keynote at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference on May 23

AT&T* (NYSE:T) will webcast a keynote address by John Stankey, chief executive officer, AT&T Inc., at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference on Monday, May 23, 2022 in Boston. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

© 2022 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220516005349/en/