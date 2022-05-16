Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  AT&T Inc.
  News
  Summary
    T   US00206R1023

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/16 09:45:32 am EDT
19.76 USD   -0.43%
09:31aAT&T to Webcast John Stankey Keynote at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference on May 23
BU
08:07aAT&T INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:05aAT&T LAUNCHES TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $8 BLN IN BONDS : Bloomberg
MT
Summary 
Summary

AT&T to Webcast John Stankey Keynote at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference on May 23

05/16/2022 | 09:31am EDT
AT&T* (NYSE:T) will webcast a keynote address by John Stankey, chief executive officer, AT&T Inc., at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference on Monday, May 23, 2022 in Boston. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

© 2022 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AT&T INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 126 B - -
Net income 2022 16 116 M - -
Net Debt 2022 122 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,94x
Yield 2022 5,62%
Capitalization 142 B 142 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
EV / Sales 2023 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 203 000
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 19,84 $
Average target price 23,83 $
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John T. Stankey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pascal Desroches Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
Jeffrey Scott McElfresh Chief Operating Officer
David S. Huntley Senior VP-Customer Information Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AT&T INC.6.80%142 032
T-MOBILE US8.92%158 365
KDDI CORPORATION26.32%72 854
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-7.25%63 601
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-10.74%61 534
VODAFONE GROUP PLC4.95%40 635