AT&T : to Webcast Pascal Desroches Keynote at Citi Conference

12/29/2021 | 10:27am EST
Download release (PDF)

AT&T to Webcast Pascal Desroches Keynote at Citi's AppsEconomy Conference on January 5

AT&T* (NYSE:T) will webcast a keynote address by Pascal Desroches, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, AT&T Inc., at Citi's AppsEconomy Conference on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The presentation will be held virtually and is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

*About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with entertainment and communications experiences across mobile and broadband. Plus, it serves high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart solutions to nearly 3 million business customers. WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content to global audiences through its consumer brands, including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies. Xandr, now part of WarnerMedia, provides marketers with innovative and relevant advertising solutions for consumers around premium video content and digital advertising through its platform. AT&T Latin America provides wireless services to consumers and businesses in Mexico.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. © 2021 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 169 B - -
Net income 2021 19 231 M - -
Net Debt 2021 156 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,36x
Yield 2021 8,38%
Capitalization 177 B 177 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 230 760
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 24,82 $
Average target price 30,65 $
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John T. Stankey President, CEO, COO & Director
Pascal Desroches Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
David S. Huntley Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Executive VP
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AT&T INC.-13.70%177 240
T-MOBILE US-12.38%147 588
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-34.75%78 355
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.49.90%68 338
KDDI CORPORATION10.34%65 874
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-6.95%41 116