Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AT&T Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    T   US00206R1023

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:04 2022-06-15 am EDT
19.68 USD   +1.16%
09:36aAT&T to Webcast Virtual Fireside Chat with Jeff McElfresh at the Bank of America C-Suite TMT Conference on June 23
BU
06/14AT&T CFO Updates Shareholders at Credit Suisse Conference
BU
06/14United Parcel Service Names Bala Subramanian Chief Digital, Technology Officer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AT&T to Webcast Virtual Fireside Chat with Jeff McElfresh at the Bank of America C-Suite TMT Conference on June 23

06/15/2022 | 09:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AT&T* (NYSE:T) will webcast a virtual fireside chat with Jeff McElfresh, chief operating officer, AT&T Inc., at the Bank of America C-Suite TMT Conference on Thursday, June 23, 2022. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 9:50 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AT&T INC.
09:36aAT&T to Webcast Virtual Fireside Chat with Jeff McElfresh at the Bank of America C-Suit..
BU
06/14AT&T CFO Updates Shareholders at Credit Suisse Conference
BU
06/14United Parcel Service Names Bala Subramanian Chief Digital, Technology Officer
MT
06/14TRANSCRIPT : AT&T Inc. Presents at Credit Suisse 24th Annual Communications Conference, Ju..
CI
06/10AT&T : First to 20 Gbps Symmetric Speeds in Production Network
PU
06/09Go Cloud Careers Continues International Expansion of its Successful Cloud Training Pro..
AQ
06/07Alaska Teamsters Strike to Protest At&T's Labor Law Violations
CI
06/07AT&T to Webcast Virtual Fireside Chat with Pascal Desroches at the Credit Suisse Annual..
BU
06/06AT&T : Completes Sale of Xandr to Microsoft
PU
06/02Wolfe Reduces AT&T's Price Target to $22 From $27, Peer Perform Rating Kept
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AT&T INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 126 B - -
Net income 2022 16 106 M - -
Net Debt 2022 122 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,76x
Yield 2022 5,73%
Capitalization 139 B 139 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 203 000
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 19,45 $
Average target price 23,50 $
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John T. Stankey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pascal Desroches Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
Jeffrey Scott McElfresh Chief Operating Officer
David S. Huntley Senior VP-Customer Information Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AT&T INC.4.70%139 240
T-MOBILE US7.69%156 573
KDDI CORPORATION30.93%71 945
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-8.07%61 669
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-7.38%60 001
VODAFONE GROUP PLC12.13%42 364