Feb 25 (Reuters) -
AT&T will credit customers a full day of service for
the carrier's more than 10-hour outage on Thursday that affected
more than 70,000 users, saying it was the "right thing to do."
"I believe this approach is fully manageable while
achieving the 2024 business objectives we have set for ourselves
and our stated financial guidance," CEO John Stankey told
employees in a letter.
Service was restored late on Thursday on AT&T's 5G
network which covers around 290 million people across the United
States.
An initial review found the outage was caused by the
application and execution of an incorrect process used while
working to expand the network, the company said, ruling out a
cyberattack.
"Outages sometimes have outsized impacts on some
subscribers that may be greater than the face value of the
credit," Stankey said. "For that reason, I believe that
crediting those customers for essentially a full day of service
is the right thing to do."
The credit will be applied automatically, while prepaid
customers will have options available if they were affected, he
added.
An AT&T spokesperson on Sunday declined to say how many
customers would get the billing credit or how much it would cost
the company.
AT&T said it will work with Mid-Market and Enterprise
customers to address their concerns.
The Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday
it was investigating the incident. The U.S. Cybersecurity and
Infrastructure Security Agency is working with AT&T to
understand the cause.
(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru and David Shepardson;
Editing by Bill Berkrot and Richard Chang)