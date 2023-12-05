Ericsson: surrounded by a major contract with AT&T

December 05, 2023 at 04:32 am EST Share

Ericsson jumps 7% on the OMX, buoyed by the announcement of a five-year contract with AT&T to deploy an Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) in the USA, during which the operator's expenditure could approach $14 billion.



The Scandinavian telecom equipment manufacturer will 'further the efforts of the telecom industry and help build a more robust ecosystem of network infrastructure providers and suppliers', according to AT&T.



As part of the contract, Ericsson will leverage its 5G smart factory in Lewisville, Texas, to manufacture 5G equipment. Opened in 2020, this plant powered by renewable electricity was recently expanded.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.