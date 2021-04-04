Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T Inc.    T

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Godzilla vs. Kong' Roars at Theaters, Suggests Pent-Up Demand--Update

04/04/2021 | 02:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Erich Schwartzel

Who won "Godzilla vs. Kong"? Hollywood.

An entertainment industry worried about getting consumers back to the theater received a burst of confidence this weekend, when a monster mashup collected a robust $48.5 million over five days despite coronavirus-driven capacity limitations in most auditoriums.

The film easily had the best box-office debut since the pandemic began, indicating pent-up demand exists to resume normal activity among consumers. The last "Godzilla" movie, released in 2019, made $47.8 million in its three-day opening weekend.

The nearly $50 million opening has turned "Godzilla vs. Kong" into an unlikely answer to a larger question facing American business: Are consumers ready to leave the house?

As mask mandates lift in some areas and Covid-19 vaccinations proliferate, concert promoters, restaurant owners and movie-theater operators are counting on a robust reopening to compensate for a year of stay-at-home restrictions. In Hollywood, the theatrical box office is especially scrutinized, since executives fear that a year of streaming at home will keep moviegoers from venturing back to the theater this summer season.

AT&T Inc.'s WarnerMedia has done more than most studios to contribute to such a fear, offering "Godzilla vs. Kong" and its entire 2021 slate for streaming on its HBO Max service alongside the theatrical debut. The studio didn't provide information on how the movie performed on streaming services this weekend.

The reopening of the economy was reflected in where the movie sold the most tickets. During the pandemic, top-performing locations tended to be drive-in theaters or smaller markets like Salt Lake City. This past weekend, multiplexes in El Paso, Los Angeles and other major cities saw the best sales.

The movie's No. 1 market, Los Angeles, is still keeping theaters to 25% capacity, but was able to take over a majority of screens at some locations due to a lack of competition in the marketplace, said Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.' president of domestic distribution.

"There was interest to go out and enjoy some normalcy," said Mr. Goldstein, adding that initial data showed a significant share of this weekend's moviegoers had not been to a theater in more than a year.

Box-office returns since the pandemic spread have been anemic. Before "Godzilla," the previous weekend record holder was "Wonder Woman 1984," which opened to $16.7 million in December. That topped other pandemic releases like "Tenet" and "The Croods," both of which debuted to less than $10 million.

More than just pent-up demand contributed to the "Godzilla" grosses. The movie benefited from a holiday weekend release, with most schools out of session for some days last week. It was also the only big-budget movie in theaters and faced little competition for fans of the genre.

The No. 2 movie this weekend, Sony Pictures' "The Unholy," grossed $3.2 million, followed by "Nobody," from Universal Pictures that made $3 million. Besides "Godzilla," the top 10 performers at the box office this weekend collectively grossed about $11.5 million.

"Godzilla vs. Kong" is the only major studio release for several weeks, giving studios time for capacity restrictions to further ease and for consumers to become more confident with heading out.

Its performance should give rival studios some relief, even as most executives have opted to wait until more vaccinations take place and more capacity restrictions are lifted before releasing their most high-profile movies.

The summer movie season is currently scheduled to begin in late May with "A Quiet Place Part II" and "Cruella," followed by several titles -- "F9," "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Black Widow" -- on track for release over three weeks starting in late June. All of those films were delayed by the pandemic, creating a calendar pileup that will require robust demand among moviegoers for the films to turn a profit.

Like those movies, however, "Godzilla vs. Kong" is a big-screen spectacle that could also satisfy consumers' interest in movies that don't play as well on a living-room screen. "Godzilla vs. Kong," for instance, overperformed in large-format auditoriums, like those operated by IMAX.

When the movie was made by Legendary, the production company behind the new "Godzilla" films, executives wanted it to be a popcorn spectacle, keeping the running time under two hours and focusing on "nothing more than it is: two big, iconic characters going at it," said Legendary Chief Executive Josh Grode.

The decision to keep it simple may have also contributed to the movie getting people out of the house after this past year, he added.

"Is the need for fun heightened right now?" said Mr. Grode. "Absolutely."

Write to Erich Schwartzel at erich.schwartzel@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-21 1444ET

All news about AT&T INC.
02:45pGodzilla vs. Kong' Roars at Theaters, Suggests Pent-Up Demand--Update
DJ
02:27pGodzilla vs. Kong' Roars at Theaters, Suggests Pent-Up Demand
DJ
04/03AT&T  : Tyto Athene Completes Acquisition of AT&T's Defense Sector-Focused IT Pr..
AQ
04/02U.S. Senators Ask Digital-Ad Auctioneers to Name Foreign Clients Amid Nationa..
DJ
04/02Correction to Article on Cable-News Ratings on March 30
DJ
04/01AT&T  : FirstNet to Bring America's First Responders One-of-a-Kind 5G
PU
04/01FIRSTNET® : Making First Responder Health & Wellness a Top Priority
PU
04/01FIRSTNET & 5G : An Experience Unlike Anything Else for America's First Responder..
PR
04/01AT&T  : FirstNet Cell Site Launches in Broome County, N.Y. to Support Public Saf..
PU
03/31AT&T  : FirstNet Cell Sites Launching Nationwide to Support Public Safety
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 173 B - -
Net income 2021 15 727 M - -
Net Debt 2021 157 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 6,80%
Capitalization 218 B 218 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,17x
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 230 760
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 31,33 $
Last Close Price 30,47 $
Spread / Highest target 41,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John T. Stankey President, CEO, COO & Director
Pascal Desroches Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
William E. Kennard Independent Chairman
David S. Huntley Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Executive VP
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T INC.5.95%217 509
T-MOBILE US-5.34%158 644
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.21.46%155 706
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED15.50%134 415
KDDI CORPORATION12.88%71 334
VODAFONE GROUP PLC10.52%52 124
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ