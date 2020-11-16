Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T Inc.    T

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HBO Max Is Finally Coming to Amazon Devices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/16/2020 | 11:07am EST

By Drew FitzGerald and Joe Flint

AT&T Inc. reached a deal to offer its HBO Max streaming service through Amazon.com Inc., removing a distribution barrier that has checked the app's growth since its launch.

The telecom company said existing HBO apps on Amazon Fire dongles and tablets will automatically upgrade to HBO Max starting Tuesday. Viewers who subscribe to HBO through Amazon Prime Video Channels, the e-commerce company's TV portal, will also get upgrades. Terms weren't disclosed.

AT&T has staked much of its future on HBO Max, a beefed-up version of the premium TV channel designed to compete with online services like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon's own original TV series. Executives planned for the newer streaming service to eventually supplant classic HBO.

That transition has moved slowly since HBO Max's May 27 launch. Overall U.S. HBO subscribers hit a record 38 million at the end of September, but about 8.6 million subscribers had activated HBO Max. Many others were still watching the channel through an older cable subscription or hadn't bothered to log into the new service, which at $15 a month costs the same as legacy HBO.

The lack of compatibility with Amazon and Roku Inc. devices was one of the factors holding back HBO Max's growth. Executives in AT&T's WarnerMedia division are eager to draw more customers to the new streaming video app, which gives the company more control over customer billing relationships.

The standoff became a topic of conversation on Capitol Hill in July, when Amazon chief Jeff Bezos testified about it during an appearance before the House Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law.

Amazon and Roku together control more than 70% of the streaming-media player market, according to industry researcher Parks Associates. The Amazon agreement leaves Roku as an outlier with no agreement to carry HBO Max.

The two sides are separated by a dispute over how much programming WarnerMedia is willing to provide to Roku for its own channel as well as hammering out terms on sharing advertising when HBO Max launches an ad-supported version of the service next year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Amazon deal will provide a morale boost for HBO Max. At a town hall meeting last week, WarnerMedia Chief Executive Jason Kilar was grilled about the lack of a deal with Amazon and Roku. "It feels like we are spinning our wheels," one questioner said regarding HBO Max, according to a person familiar with the meeting.

Mr. Kilar said HBO Max was nearing deals with both, adding, "it's better for Roku and Amazon" to have the service available for its subscribers. "With any negotiation we have to make sure we understand what is critical to their companies to find common ground," Mr. Kilar told staffers, this person said.

Write to Drew FitzGerald at andrew.fitzgerald@wsj.com and Joe Flint at joe.flint@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-20 1106ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.04% 3132.3 Delayed Quote.69.32%
AT&T INC. 0.16% 29.13 Delayed Quote.-26.02%
NETFLIX, INC. -0.14% 480.66 Delayed Quote.49.22%
ROKU, INC. 0.14% 230.01 Delayed Quote.70.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AT&T INC.
11:07aHBO Max Is Finally Coming to Amazon Devices
DJ
11/13AT&T : TitleAT&T to Webcast Talk with John Stephens on November 20
PU
11/13AT&T : to Webcast Talk with John Stephens at Morgan Stanley European Tech, Media..
BU
11/12AT&T : To Help Close Digital Divide for Nearly 17 Million Students, AT&T Offers ..
PR
11/11AT&T : to Deliver SD-WAN Network for Epta Group
PU
11/10Pentagon Readies for Battle in a 5G Future -- Journal Report
DJ
11/10AT&T : Selects Amdocs to Power 5G Monetization
AQ
11/10Everything You Need to Know About 5G -- Journal -2-
DJ
11/10Everything You Need to Know About 5G -- Journal Report
DJ
11/10AT&T : Thinking about buying stock in Sundial Growers, Ulta Beauty, AT&T, Summit..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 171 B - -
Net income 2020 12 456 M - -
Net Debt 2020 145 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
Yield 2020 7,22%
Capitalization 206 B 206 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 235 000
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 31,93 $
Last Close Price 28,91 $
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John T. Stankey President, CEO, COO & Director
Randall L. Stephenson Executive Chairman
John J. Stephens Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Scott T. Ford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T INC.-26.02%205 985
T-MOBILE US63.52%159 157
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-26.49%132 040
NTT DOCOMO, INC.28.18%119 613
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.42.75%118 457
KDDI CORPORATION-3.17%68 244
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group