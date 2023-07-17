Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of AT&T Inc. (“AT&T” or the “Company”) (NYSE: T) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 14, 2023, Bloomberg reported that AT&T faced “potentially high costs” if the Company is required to “clean up contamination due to lead-clad wiring throughout parts of its nationwide network.” Bloomberg also reported that, according to a JPMorgan analyst, AT&T has a service area that covers about 40% of US homes plus an extensive long distance network, and that AT&T therefore has the largest exposure to the potential costs among national carriers.

On this news, AT&T’s stock price fell $0.62, or 4.1%, to close at $14.50 per share on July 14, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased AT&T securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

